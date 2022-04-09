Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, will hold an Easter Egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. on April 16. Their Easter Extravaganza, which includes games, crafts, snacks and an Easter bunny photo booth, runs from 10-11:30 a.m. (501) 225-9231.

• Eckankar presents "Experience the Sound of Soul" at 11 a.m. April 17 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, seventh floor DeGray Room, 4813 Central Ave., in Hot Springs. Eckankar-Arkansas.org. (877) 401-0016.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., has Palm Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday; Maundy Thursday Communion Service at 7 p.m.; Good Friday Tenebrae Service at 7 p.m. and an Easter Sonrise Service at 7 a.m. April 17, followed by brunch, capped by an Easter Service with Communion at 10:30 a.m. (501) 372-1023.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships Palm Sunday at 10 a.m., Maundy Thursday at noon and 7 p.m., Good Friday at noon and 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (501) 663-3631.

• Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Road, Conway, will mark the beginning of Holy Week at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the waving of palms. At 6 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, Jesus' last supper with his disciples will be commemorated with a soup supper, followed by a worship service and Communion. At 6:30 p.m. Friday, a Tenebrae Service will be held. At 10:30 a.m. April 17, the congregation celebrates Easter with a handbell rendition of "All Hail the Power of Jesus' Name," a men's ensemble singing "Christ the Lord Is Risen Today," and the chancel Choir singing "I Know That My Redeemer Lives." gracepresconway.org, (501) 504-6899.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds "The Journey" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org. Holy week services are 9 and 11 a.m. Palm Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday; noon and 6:30 p.m. Good Friday; 9 and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday on April 17.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, posts its weekly worship services on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, livestreams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., has temporarily suspended in-person services due to the omicron variant, but livestreams them at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. They can be viewed on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., which are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. They are livestreamed and a recording of the service is available throughout the week at phpreslr.com. A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, commemorating Jesus' final meal with disciples before his crucifixion. The service will include a sharing of the Lord's Supper that is open to all. This in-person service will be livestreamed. (501) 663-8361.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. (501) 225-4203.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestream via interactive Zoom. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has worship services at 8:30, 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays; the 11 a.m. service is livestreamed and later posted on the church's website: secondpreslr.org. (501) 227-0000.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., holds a Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a bell ringing in prayer for the people of Ukraine. Choral Evensong is at 4 p.m. Mask-wearing is now optional. The full list of Holy Week services is posted at trinitylittlerock.org.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Unvaccinated people must wear masks. This Sunday, at the start of Holy Week, the Sanctuary Choir and guest instrumentalists, under the direction of David Glaze, will present "I Am the Lord of the Dance" by Joel Raney. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, holds church services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Contact uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503 for an invitation.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., has resumed in-person services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. At 3 p.m. Sunday, new pastor Robert Lowry will be installed with a reception following the afternoon service. More information at westoverhills.org.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release or update a listing, email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com