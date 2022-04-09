Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Forsaken in the 10th

1 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

LEADER OF MEN*** is taking a significant drop in class for top trainer Robertino Diodoro, and his best recent race came with today's rider aboard. FUTILE was a fast-closing second in a useful sprint tuneup, and he is also taking a drop and does have proven route ability. EAGLE PASS rallied from far back, after a troubled start, in an encouraging second-place finish, and he recorded a useful subsequent work.

5 Leader of MenCohenDiodoro8-5

4 FutileArrietaHollendorfer3-1

3 Eagle PassCastilloBecker4-1

6 Grand DesignSaezBarkley8-1

2 BarefootbootleggerBaileyHaran8-1

7 CashanovaCabreraVance9-2

1 Its My Bag BabyGarciaMason12-1

2 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

AUTOSTRADA** is cutting back to a sprint distance after contesting the pace into deep stretch at two turns, and she is taking a drop in price and also owns the fastest recent Beyer figures. TROPINKA weakened after being pressured through honest fractions in her second race, and the improving filly should be sitting on a top effort. FIRST KITTEN has not raced since December, but she sports a pair of sharp local workouts and picks up a leading rider.

7 AutostradaCabreraAsmussen5-2

4 TropinkaHarrAnderson4-1

5 First KittenArrietaContreras5-1

6 Rio LadyPereiraDiVito4-1

2 MilanaCourtDixon8-1

8 Ain't She a PistolGarciaGarcia9-2

1 G Money LivBaileyJansen10-1

3 PlanetarySaezVillafranco10-1

3 Purse $58,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

DEFENDER*** easily ran past $35,000 claimers in a clear sprint victory last month, and he was claimed by the leading stable and is spotted to repeat. SHOTSKI is a strong finisher taking a drop in class, and he has competitive Beyer figures and winning connections. FLAT LUCKY has finished well in three consecutive third-place finishes, and he is dropping out of starter allowance races.

4 DefenderCabreraAsmussen5-2

8 ShotskiArrietaHartman3-1

1 Flat LuckyCanchariMoquett5-1

2 Silver Moon RoadFrancoMoysey10-1

6 SubstantialHiraldoMoysey6-1

5 Hot Shot KidSaezRobertson8-1

7 Nuclear OptionGarciaRosin6-1

3 Joe FrazierMedellinMartin6-1

4 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

OILER** raced wide in a second-place sprint finish, and he is adding blinkers and switching to a top rider. COLD CITY is racing in a maiden claiming race for the first time, and he has early speed and the leading rider in the irons. PORTSMOUTH raced well running a route of ground at this level two races back, and he is dropping in class after a one-paced sprint finish.

7 OilerArrietaMaker3-1

2 Cold CityCabreraOrtiz5-2

6 PortsmouthCourtDixon8-1

5 MiniconjouGonzalezVon Hemel7-2

1 Del MoonSaezAsmussen6-1

8 Drag MalibuGarciaSmith10-1

4 Amity RoadCastilloHollendorfer6-1

3 Sweet AnalyzerMedellinRiecken15-1

5 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

WAR DETONATOR** recorded a tough luck defeat at a higher claiming price in December, and three consecutive bullet works and a switch to a leading rider suggests he is thriving. KING OF THE COURT had to overcome a sluggish start in a fifth-place finish against better, and a return to his best sprint form in Louisiana will give him a solid chance to win. LONELY PRIVATE dominated $6,250 rivals in front-running fashion, and a lack of opposing speed make him a repeat candidate.

5 War DetonatorArrietaMaker8-1

10 King of the CourtCabreraRichard6-1

3 Lonely PrivateMedellinWestermann3-1

2 Firery TaleFrancoBroberg7-2

7 Bode's MakerCastilloHollendorfer5-1

6 Bachelor PadHiraldoMcKnight12-1

1 Sacred OathSaezVillafranco10-1

4 BelieveinholidaysJordanMartin20-1

8 SkyscannerCourtShorter8-1

9 Big FudgeCanchariAmescua15-1

6 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

INVARIABLY*** has shown ability in two races against maiden allowance rivals, and the nicely bred colt may have too much late punch for this field of maiden claimers. THUNDERHEART showed vastly improved early speed in a fourth-place finish, and he is taking a slight drop and drew the rail post. K C ROCKET has regressed in each of his three races in 2022, but he has the speed and talent to break his maiden with his best effort.

8 InvariablyCastilloHollendorfer2-1

1 ThunderheartWalesStuart6-1

5 K C RocketHiraldoMoysey4-1

6 Stainless SteelCabreraAsmussen5-1

3 AristocatMedellinMartin6-1

9 MesmerizedFrancoMoysey10-1

4 Little FrappucinoQuinonezMilligan12-1

7 Tenth of GoldSaezGarcia8-1

2 Classic ShineHarrDonaldson30-1

7 The Rainbow Miss. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, Fillies, 3-year-olds

ONE WAY OR ANOTHER*** followed a clear front-running debut victory with a strong third-place finish against males, and she is switching from an apprentice to a veteran rider. DERBY DAY LASSIE has been working fast and often since a disappointing effort in February, and she may be the speed of the speed and capable of upsetting. PATTERN BET has finished second in all three of her races, including her second race behind the top selection.

3 One Way Or AnotherCourtMorse5-2

7 Derby Day LassieQuinonezMilligan8-1

1 Pattern BetCabreraMoquett9-2

5 Punchy GirlGonzalezBarkley7-2

4 Truly a RocketCanchariWitt6-1

2 Gramercy ParkSaezOrtiz9-2

6 Gold StrategyWalesHornsby8-1

8 Dancin N ThepulpitHarrCates10-1

8 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ROLLING FORK** has won three of seven races at Oaklawn, and he was beaten only one length in a slightly troubled trip against better than these. LONG TERM THINKING was a clear winner at a higher claiming price earlier in the meeting, and he is switching to the leading rider. LEAGUE OF LEGENDS finished less than a length behind the top selection March 20, and he did break last that afternoon.

8 Rolling ForkSaezOrtiz5-2

5 Long Term ThinkingCabreraAsmussen9-2

1 League of LegendsCourtFires5-1

4 Reed KanCanchariAmescua4-1

2 Ribbons and MedalsFrancoMartin6-1

7 Tango CharlieJordanMorse8-1

6 Majestic WestArrietaBauer6-1

3 Storm AdvisoryGonzalezMason10-1

9 The Rainbow. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds

ONE TEN STADIUM** circled state-bred allowance rivals on the turn in a determined victory last month, and he is unbeaten with leading rider David Cabrera aboard. WHERE'S RANDY overcame a troubled trip in a maiden win just two starts back, and he is having blinkers removed after a one-race experiment with them on. BETTYS CASH was caught in the final strides in a hard-luck defeat two weeks ago, and the maiden may be the quickest and is a wire-to-wire possibility.

7 One Ten StadiumCabreraMoquett5-2

5 Where's RandyCourtMorse3-1

1 Bettys CashQuinonezVon Hemel5-1

2 Peace DogCanchariWitt6-1

6 Whelen SpringsSaezOrtiz7-2

3 Ev's ShermanWalesVillafranco8-1

4 Citrus BayArrietaTranquilino20-1

8 KinfolkMannriqueMoquett10-1

10 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

FORSAKEN**** broke poorly and lacked racing room for a majority of the race in a determined maiden win, and he is spotted well in a state-bred conditioned claiming race. MAHOMEY is adding blinkers and dropping into the conditioned claiming ranks for the first time, and he also owns the field's fastest Beyer figures. LORD M was beaten one length as a post-time favorite, and the front-running gelding is back at the same level.

1 ForsakenArrietaHartman3-1

12 MahomeyGonzalezMorse6-1

4 Lord MCabreraMoquett4-1

2 My Little TipsyBaileyRhea5-1

10 Roll Dinero RollSaezGarcia6-1

11 Doc IrwinCanchariWitt10-1

7 BraskaHarrCline10-1

3 Rock City RocketCulpMartin20-1

13 Lucky BreakCabreraGarcia8-1

14 Southern PecanJordanMartin8-1

5 DepartQuinonezMilligan12-1

9 Mr. CougarCastilloWestermann15-1

6 Max BetTorresEspinoza20-1

8 Papa StarJordanStuart20-1