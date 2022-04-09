Searchers expanding effort to save divers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- A plane, fishermen and jet skiers joined an expanded search entering a third day Friday for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern Malaysian island.

Authorities were hopeful of finding them after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued Thursday. She said the four of them surfaced safely Wednesday afternoon but later drifted away from the boat and were separated by a strong current.

The group was diving about 50 feet deep at an island off the town of Mersing in southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles from the dive site.

The missing divers are Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, of France; Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, of Britain; and his Dutch son, Nathen Renze Chesters, 14.

Authorities deployed a Bombardier jet that can fly longer and cover more area in an expanded search, said First Adm. Nurul Hizam Zakaria, Johor director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. The plane comes in addition to three helicopters; 11 boats; and some 100 personnel, including rescue divers.

Zakaria said members of the public have also lent support, with fishermen and 10 jet skis helping to comb the sea. The weather was reported to be fair. "It's been three days since they went missing, but we will not give up. We hope all of them will be rescued," Zakaria said.

The search was halted Friday night and will resume early today. Maritime officials said Grodem was providing training for the other three, who were seeking to obtain advanced diving licenses.

The boat skipper was detained for further investigation, and diving activities off Mersing have been suspended.

There are several islands off the town that are popular dive spots for local residents and tourists.