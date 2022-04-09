Siloam Springs Electric Department receives reliability award

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs Electric Department recently received an award for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2021.

Recognition comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit community-owned electric utilities, according to a press release issued by city spokesperson Holland Hayden.

"We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep the Siloam Springs community powered," said Phil Stokes, Electric Department director.

The association helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service, the release states. Once per year the association's Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.

Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the amount of time that customers of other types of utilities do, the release states.

"Once again, public power utilities have demonstrated their commitment to providing highly reliable power to their customers," said Alex Hoffman, the association's vice president of technical and operations services. "We commend these utilities for their hard work when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities."