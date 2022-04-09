Smith banned from film-academy events

LOS ANGELES -- Nearly two weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that it is forbidding Smith from attending any academy events, including the Oscars, for 10 years.

"This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the academy," President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in an open letter to members after a meeting of the organization's 54-member board. "We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

Smith, 53, quickly issued a statement Friday that said: "I accept and respect the academy's decision."

The news came a week after Smith -- who went on to win the lead-actor Oscar less than an hour after striking Rock -- resigned from the academy, calling his actions "shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

Smith preempted what many expected to be his suspension or expulsion from the academy. But the organization, under pressure to hold Smith accountable for the violent outburst that derailed the Oscars and stunned viewers, pressed ahead with the disciplinary proceedings it announced the day after the ceremony.

The academy stopped short of rendering Smith ineligible for consideration for future Oscar nominations. He has a film from Apple called "Emancipation" scheduled for release this year.

In the run-up to the board meeting Friday, questions swirled over what steps the academy would take to punish one of the film industry's most bankable and generally well-liked stars. The organization's code of conduct, enacted in 2017 after the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal, gives academy leaders wide latitude in the disciplinary measures they can undertake for violations of the group's standards, ranging from a simple reprimand to expulsion and loss of eligibility for Oscars.

The academy had faced fierce criticism over its handling of the incident, with many questioning why Smith was not removed from the Dolby Theatre after striking Rock and yelling profanities from his seat. Last week the organization said Smith "was asked to leave the ceremony but refused," even as it expressed some misgivings over its own decisions that night. But conflicting accounts quickly emerged, with Smith's camp disputing the nature of the academy's request, further muddying the picture of what happened backstage in the tense and chaotic minutes after the altercation.

In their letter Friday, academy leaders expressed regret over their handling of the incident and expressed gratitude to Rock for "maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances."

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room," Rubin and Hudson wrote. "For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our academy family around the world, and we fell short -- unprepared for the unprecedented."

Since adopting its code of conduct, the academy has expelled only three people: Weinstein, director Roman Polanski and comedian-author Bill Cosby. Weinstein and Polanski still have their Oscar trophies.

The organization has revoked only one Oscar in its nearly centurylong history, taking back the award for the 1969 documentary "Young Americans" after it was deemed ineligible for that year's honor.