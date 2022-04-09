FOOTBALL

UA's Compton in portal

University of Arkansas walk-on defensive back Kevin Compton announced Friday he was entering the transfer portal. The 6-2, 176-pounder was a wideout and defensive back at Watson Chapel who chose Arkansas over Louisiana-Lafayette, Tennessee-Martin and others.

"First off , I would like thank Coach Pittman and his staff for allowing me to be a part of something special," Compton posted on social media. "After deep thoughts I have decided that it's best for me to Enter the Transfer Portal with 4 years Of Eligibility Left."

Compton is the 21st known Razorback to announce plans to transfer since the start of the 2021 season.

-- Tom Murphy

BOWLING

ASU goes 1-1 on first day

Arkansas State University began its 14th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament with a 2-1 mega match victory over Youngstown State on Friday in Lansing, Mich., then lost a winners bracket match to Vanderbilt 2-1.

Youngstown State opened the mega match with an 11-pin victory in the traditional match. Montana Meyer led the way for ASU in the traditional match with a 233, followed by Faith Welch at 222 and Brooklyn Buchanan at 215. The Red Wolves then tied the match with a 1,025-900 victory in a Baker 5-game total pinfall.

That forced a Baker best-of-seven series to decide that match. Arkansas State took a 2-0 lead in the series, only to lose the next two before winning the final two games to take the match.

ASU lost its match to Vanderbilt in the same fashion it won against Youngstown State. Sheila Sutfin shot a 246 to lead the Red Wolves in a 972-945 victory in the traditional match. Vanderbilt won the Baker 5-game total pinfall 1,033-1,022, then won three of the first four games in the best-of-seven series after a 235-235 tie in the first game. Arkansas State rallied to win two games before Vanderbilt won the final game 206-158 to take the series and the match.

Arkansas State faces Youngstown State at 8 a.m. Central today in an elimination match, with the winner facing Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. Central.

TENNIS

Arkansas men beat Mississippi State

The University of Arkansas men's team earned a 4-3 victory over Mississippi State on Friday at the Dills Indoor Center in Fayetteville.

The Bulldogs picked up the doubles point after winning two of three matches. Florian Broska and Gregor Ramskogler defeated Arkansas'Alex Reco and Nico Rousset 7-6 (7-4), while Alberto Colas and Davide Tortora defeated Melvin Manuel and Adrien Burdet 6-4.

The Razorbacks earned all four of their victories in singles play. Reco defeated Broska 6-2, 6-2, while Burdet defeated Colas 6-1, 7-6 (7-4). Manuel beat Tortora 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 and Aleksa Bucan defeated Seth Richey 6-4, 6-3.

"Good win against Mississippi State," Coach Andy Jackson said. "It gives us a chance to be in the NCAA Tournament, and one more win in the SEC would push us in the tournament with high confidence."

Arkansas will face Saint Louis today in a doubleheader at Billingsley Tennis Center with the first match starting at 4:30 p.m.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services