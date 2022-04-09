Super Quiz: Six Letters; Starts with “P”

1. It often ends a sentence.
2. George C. Scott portrayed this general in film.
3. A U.S. company that operates a worldwide online payment system.
4. A Buddhist religious building.
5. A bribe given to a disc jockey to induce him to promote a particular record.
6. The 12th sign of the zodiac.
7. A dog with thick, curly fur.
8. A large, constricting snake.
9. The capital city of the Czech Republic.
ANSWERS:
1. Period
2. (George) Patton
3. PayPal
4. Pagoda
5. Payola
6. Pisces
7. Poodle
8. Python
9. Prague