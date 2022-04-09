Super Quiz: Six Letters; Starts with “P”

1. It often ends a sentence.

2. George C. Scott portrayed this general in film.

3. A U.S. company that operates a worldwide online payment system.

4. A Buddhist religious building.

5. A bribe given to a disc jockey to induce him to promote a particular record.

6. The 12th sign of the zodiac.

7. A dog with thick, curly fur.

8. A large, constricting snake.

9. The capital city of the Czech Republic.

ANSWERS:

1. Period

2. (George) Patton

3. PayPal

4. Pagoda

5. Payola

6. Pisces

7. Poodle

8. Python

9. Prague