Suspect arrested in fatal shooting

A 33-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday in the Hardin community, and a 51-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the death, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

At approximately 6:56 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3100 block of Eva Drive near the Hardin community in regard to a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found Anthony Alexander, who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Charlie Andrew Irvin was initially detained at the scene as a person of interest and was later arrested in the case. Irvin is facing charges of capital murder and tampering with physical evidence, and he is being held without bail in the county jail.

According to an affidavit from sheriff's Investigator Terry Wingard, an officer announced his presence when he walked into the residence through an open door from the rear and heard a man later identified as Irvin yell back from the front room. Irvin was seated on a couch, pointed out a revolver that was on the couch next to him and stated he was being robbed by the victim, adding that Alexander had thrown "some kind of liquid at him," the affidavit said.

Alexander was discovered with an ax in his right hand and wooden baseball bat in his left hand, according to Wingard, as well as four gunshot wounds to the back of his upper torso and two gunshot wounds to the back left of his head. At about 9:25 p.m., Wingard said, he received a search warrant and then located a black Taurus .357 magnum on the couch. The revolver contained four spent casings in the cylinder, Wingard said.

The residence's owner told Wingard that he owned a working camera DVR system when asked about a similar item that Wingard discovered was burned in a fire pit.

Sheriff's Capt. Yohance Brunson conducted an interview with a woman, who told him that she was asleep on the couch when she was awakened to the sounds of gunshots.

"[The woman] looked at the cameras on the TV and saw Charlie standing up, while swinging an object down toward the ground," Wingard wrote. "She walked to the back of the residence and Charlie told her to stay calm, that everything is fine. She saw Alexander on the ground, dead, and ran out of the house."

The woman reportedly showed Brunson a text message from Irvin, which included racial epithets, at about 3:43 p.m., more than three hours before deputies were called to the scene, that read: "U have the right to call anyone u want to. I need a ride to get bullets and I will that [sic] care of that loud... ." And don't be cowwared [sic] down by [a person] for calling me. I love [the person]. But I been telling him for weeks that ... and the crowds were a problem. U don't deserve to live like that"

Another witness was interviewed shortly after midnight Friday and said he brought Irvin to the residence to pick up his truck from the residence owner. The witness reportedly said he heard gunshots and a "thud" noise and what he believed was an exhale from Alexander.

"[The witness] went to the back of the residence and saw Alexander lying on the ground," Wingard wrote. "Charlie told [the witness] it was self-defense, then asked him to help him with the body."

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or anytime at (870) 541-5300.