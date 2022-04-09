The world in brief: Talk of Pelosi trip raises ire in China

Talk of Pelosi trip raises ire in China

China has lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for reportedly planning a landmark trip to Taiwan that has been delayed because she has covid-19.

"If the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives knowingly commits a sneaky visit to Taiwan, it will be a malicious provocation to China's sovereignty, gross interference in its internal affairs and an extremely dangerous political signal to the outside world," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said of a reported trip by Pelosi to Taipei, which would be the first by someone in her post in 25 years.

Media reports by outlets in Japan and Taiwan said Pelosi would visit Taiwan, though her office declined to confirm that when contacted by Bloomberg News, citing long-standing security protocols.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wished Pelosi a speedy recovery, the spokesman for her office, Chang Tun-han, said in text message, adding that the speaker has been a good friend to Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Friday at a regular press briefing in Beijing that Pelosi should "not postpone the visit but cancel it." He also wished her a quick recovery.

Spain to issue abortion-harassment law

MADRID -- Spain is awaiting the publication in the coming days of a new law banning the intimidation or harassment of women entering abortion clinics.

The law comes into force when it is published in the Government Gazette, possibly next week, after the Spanish Senate on Wednesday endorsed a law passed earlier by parliament.

The Senate endorsed it with a 154-105 vote for changes to the penal code in Spain, where abortions are available for free in the public health service through the 14th week of pregnancy.

The legal changes mean that anyone harassing a woman going into an abortion clinic will be committing a crime that can be punished with up to a year in prison.

In the Senate, as in parliament, the changes were opposed by right-of-center political groupings. They argued that the alterations flew in the face of the constitutional right to free speech and the right to assemble.

Anti-abortion groups said their gatherings outside abortion clinics were organized to pray and offer help to the women.

The national Association of Accredited Clinics for Pregnancy Termination says that more than 100 cases of harassment are reported outside clinics each year.

Militant leader sentenced in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan -- A Pakistani court on Friday sentenced a militant leader linked to the Mumbai, India, terrorist attacks of 2008 to 31 years in prison on charges of terror financing, his lawyer said.

The sentence is the latest for Hafiz Saeed, who was arrested in 2019. He was sentenced the following year to 15 years in a separate case, also on charges of terror financing.

Saeed, designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department and with a $10 million bounty on his head, has never been charged in connection with the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

He has been serving the 15-year term at home under a government order. His lawyer, Naseeruddin Nayyar, said Saeed can appeal the latest sentence.

Saeed is the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the Mumbai attacks. The group was active for years in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both.

After his arrest, the Pakistani government seized Saeed's extensive network of mosques, schools, seminaries and charities and other assets in the country. Under Pakistani law, Saeed will have to serve the sentences consecutively unless a sentence is thrown out or reduced on appeal.

Coptic priest fatally stabbed in Egypt

CAIRO -- A knife-wielding man killed a Coptic priest in an attack Thursday at the seaside promenade in the northern city of Alexandria, Egypt's Interior Ministry said.

The Interior Ministry said the priest died while being treated for his wounds. It said the suspected attacker had been arrested.

The priest was identified by the Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria as Arsanious Wadid, 56. It said he had served at a local parish.

Sectarian violence is not uncommon in Egypt, where an Orthodox Christian minority, the Copts, is believed to be among the world's oldest Christian communities.

Christians make up more than 10% of Egypt's mostly Muslim population, and violence between communities occasionally breaks out. Islamic extremists have also targeted Christians in the past.

Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, who leads Egypt's Al-Azhar -- the highest institution of Sunni Islam in the Muslim world -- condemned the attack, warning that such acts "might instigate religious wars."

"The Grand Imam affirms that homicide is a major sin that arouses God's wrath and is punishable in the afterlife," read the statement posted on Al-Azhar's Facebook page.

In a statement, the Coptic Church mourned him as "a martyr" who was killed in a "treacherous" act.



