Ties to student cited as school official jailed

HORATIO -- A school administrator has been arrested on a charge of first-degree sexual assault, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Labrada Vann, 41, was booked into the Sevier County jail Friday morning, according to information from the Sevier County sheriff's office. She is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail set by Circuit Judge Tom Cooper, according to the sheriff's office.

Vann is dean of students and data coach for the Horatio School District, according to the district's website. The sheriff's office described Vann as vice principal in a news release.

The Sevier County sheriff's office was contacted by the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Hotline on Monday in reference to a possible inappropriate relationship between Vann and a student, according to the news release from the sheriff's office. Information was developed to obtain an arrest warrant, and the warrant was served Friday.

The investigation is continuing, according to the sheriff's office.

Vann is on administrative leave pending an investigation and will not be on campus, according to a statement from the Horatio School District.

"The Horatio School District is aware of the arrest of a current employee," the statement said.

The district will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in order to assure the safety of students, according to the statement.