Tools & Toys: Swiff and O-Yaki Non-Stick Grill Mat

Swiff

What’s to love: Protects sweaty gym clothes or dog beds from odors.

What does it do: Swiff uses a two-part spray system to keep odors away. On clean clothes or fabric, first spray on the silver solution and then spray on the plant solution that holds the antimicrobial silver in place. The solutions are colorless and odorless and will last through at least five washes. In addition to gym or sports clothes, Swiff can be used on shoes, bedding, upholstery and yoga mats. Swiff sells for $29.99. Learn more here: swiffspray.com.

■ ■ ■

O-Yaki Non-Stick Grill Mat

What’s to love: This reusuable nonstick mat keeps food from sticking on the grill and can be cut to the size needed.

What does it do: The mat is made with a heat-resistant PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene)-fiberglass coating that is durable, can withstand up to 500 degrees and will not burn. They can also be used in the oven as baking mats. The mats are sold in sets of two and are dishwasher safe. A set costs $14.99. More information may be found at o-yaki.com.