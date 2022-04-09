UAM receives grant for teacher program

The University of Arkansas at Monticello was recently awarded a grant for a Special Education Resource Teacher Academy. Interested teachers may apply for the program until April 15.

On March 30, Johnny Key, commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE), announced that the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) partnered with six universities in Arkansas, including UAM, to offer Special Education Resource Teacher Academies.

UAM has received a grant to sponsor 36 teachers to obtain their K-6 or 7-12 Special Education Resource Teacher Endorsement. This includes full tuition and fees for 12 hours of graduate credit, all books and materials, the cost of one application of the Praxis exam and a $100 stipend to help cover the travel cost to the face-to-face meeting, according to a news release.

The program is open to all licensed Arkansas teachers K-6, ELA (4-8 or 7-12), math (4-8 or 7-12) and science. The first face-to-face meeting will be held May 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UAM. This is a mandatory meeting. The four required courses are 100% online and run Summer I: May 31 to June 29; Summer II: July 5 to July 27; Fall I: Aug. 17 to Oct. 6; and Spring I: Jan. 11 to March 2, 2023.

"The purpose of the Special Education Resource Teacher Academies is to provide current licensed public school educators in Elementary K-6, 4-8, or 7-12 ELA, Math, or Science the opportunity to earn an additional Special Education Resource Endorsement and participate in job-embedded professional development while receiving graduate school credit hours, at no cost to them," Key said in a commissioner's memo.

"Additionally, educators obtaining this endorsement will be able to provide special education services within the general education classroom, as supplementary supports, or in special education classrooms. This will expand the district's ability to consider and offer a variety of special education service delivery models. With the growing emphasis on inclusive practices, this opportunity will assist in providing Arkansas school districts with the skilled staff needed to lead the nation in student focused inclusive education," Key said.

The UAM partnership is a result of a grant proposal submitted in March by the UAM School of Education Dean Kim Level, and Deborah Givhan, special education coordinator and instructor in the school, according to the release.

Givhan was excited after receiving the grant.

"I'm thrilled that UAM has the opportunity to enhance the capacity of teachers prepared to work with diverse populations of students," Givhan said. "As the state of Arkansas strives to increase the inclusion of students with special needs in our general education classrooms, I feel that this training will be instrumental in the success of all students. And it's free to eligible teachers."

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss emphasized the importance of bringing the academy to the university.

"Special education is an academic critical shortage area, and UAM, as one of the main suppliers of teachers in the region, is dedicated to providing service to Southeast Arkansas and beyond to address the teacher shortage," Doss said.

"UAM is well-positioned to assist general education teachers to access professional development opportunities and gain the tools necessary to provide student-focused, inclusive special education instruction in general education and special education resource classrooms. We thank Dr. Kim Level, Ms. Deborah Givhan and the DESE for bringing the Special Education Resource Teacher Academy to UAM," Doss said.

All candidates must attend the mandatory meeting May 28, successfully complete all courses and successfully complete the Praxis exam on the first application. All requirements must be met by the end of May 2023.

The deadline to apply is April 15. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Details: Deborah Givhan at givhan@uamont.edu.