U.S. judge tosses parts of lawsuit against JPs

FAYETTEVILLE -- A federal lawsuit alleging that Washington County officials infringed on an activist's rights to free speech will continue in part, a judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks dismissed parts of the lawsuit by Clint Schnekloth against Washington County Justices of the Peace Patrick Deakins and Sam Duncan and all of the claims against county attorney Brian Lester in an order filed Thursday.

The order dismisses the complaints against Lester in both his personal and official capacities and those against Deakins and Duncan in their official capacities. The complaints against Deakins and Duncan as individuals will continue. The case is set for a jury trial in November with a settlement conference set for Sept. 8.

Schnekloth said the order stemmed from a hearing in November and that he had been briefed on the hearing at the time.

Deakins said he hadn't seen the order or been contacted by the attorney working for the county.

"I guess I'll have to see what it says and evaluate things from there," Deakins said.

None of the other parties responded to voicemail messages left Friday.

Schnekloth filed the lawsuit in July claiming he was removed from county government meetings June 28 and July 15 and was deprived of his "guaranteed rights of speech and participation in democratic government." His removal from the meetings violates his rights under the U.S. Constitution, the Equal Protection Clause and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, his lawsuit claims.

The agendas for the meetings included declaring Washington County to be a "pro-life" county. Other topics included discussion of how the county could spend covid-19 relief money, the status of the county's Crisis Stabilization Unit, recycling programs in the county, a pay raise for Lester and raises for county elected officials.

According to the complaint, Duncan ordered a Washington County sheriff's deputy to remove Schnekloth from the June 28 meeting "for no apparent reason and without any good cause." The complaint claims Lester facilitated Schnekloth's removal while he presided over the Quorum Court meeting.

Deakins ordered a deputy to remove Schnekloth from the meeting room before the beginning of the July 15 meeting, according to the lawsuit.

Schnekloth claims the county has no policy governing the removal of people from a public meeting.

"The result is an official custom, policy or practice of violating constituents' civil rights, awkward local government meetings, anxious interactions with deputy sheriffs who appear frustrated they are ordered to remove people without due process or good cause and a chilling effect on protected speech," the suit claims.

Schnekloth seeks to have the Quorum Court ordered to write an enforceable policy protecting all community members' First Amendment rights, preventing discrimination that violates the Equal Protection Clause and Civil Rights Act of 1964 and clarifying the process for removing a person from a public meeting or censoring a person's speech.

Brooks said in his order dismissing the complaints against the defendants in their official capacities that Schnekloth failed to establish "a continuing, widespread pattern of unconstitutional conduct." He doesn't allege any other member of the public was removed from the Quorum Court prior to the events of June 28, 2021, according to Brooks.

While Schnekloth does allege a pattern of censorship, including attempts to exclude Justices of the Peace Eva Madison and Evelyn Rios Stafford from debates, limiting public comments to 12 minutes and tolerating "disruptions by defendants' political allies," Brooks said those acts don't violate the Constitution since the Quorum Court is a "limited, designated public forum" and "may impose viewpoint neutral and reasonable time, place and manner restrictions."

In his ruling denying the motion to dismiss the claims against Deakins and Duncan as individuals, Brooks ruled a reasonable public official in Justices of the Peace Duncan and Deakins's respective positions would have known it was constitutionally impermissible to remove individuals from a public meeting based on that person's viewpoint.