Vehicle accidents kill 3 Arkansans

Three people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday and Friday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Chase Bowers, 23, of Forrest City died shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Arkansas 36 near Searcy while trying to turn onto the highway.

Bowers, in a 2010 Dodge, failed to yield while turning out of a private driveway and was struck by an eastbound 2018 Kia.

A trooper investigating reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Weston Cargile, 42, of Conway was killed around 6:50 p.m. Thursday in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 near the 142 mile marker in Pulaski County.

Cargile's 2010 Honda was westbound when it left the roadway and drove into the median, striking a concrete pillar at the Arkansas 365 underpass.

An investigating trooper reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

Raheel Hyder, 55, of Cabot died in a single-vehicle wreck just before 12:30 p.m. Friday on northbound Interstate 430 in Little Rock near Rodney Parham Road.

Hyder's 2019 Toyota 4-Runner drifted off the road and onto the right shoulder while he was trying to navigate a curve, rolling down a grass embankment and striking several trees with the vehicle's front right side.

A trooper investigating reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.