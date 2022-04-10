2 drivers, walker killed in accidents

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Saturday afternoon in Russellville, police said.

Two other people were killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday and Saturday, Arkansas State Police preliminary reports show.

Russellville officers arriving at the Detroit Avenue railroad crossing just after 2 p.m. found a 32-year-old man who had been hit by the train and died from his injuries, according to a news release from the department posted on Facebook.

The man was not named, and more details will be released as the investigation continues, the release states.

Fred Collins, 41, of Pine Bluff was killed in a single-vehicle wreck around 8:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. 270 near Sheridan in Grant County.

Collins was driving east in a 2001 Cadillac when the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and left the roadway on the left side, striking a tree.

Charles Eddings, 58, of Mabelvale died in a motorcycle crash shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday on Arkansas 25 in rural Cleburne County.

Eddings' 2002 Harley-Davidson crossed the centerline while taking a curve and left the roadway, striking a traffic sign.

State troopers investigating the separate crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of each wreck.