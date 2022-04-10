2 Van Buren hopefuls square off

FORT SMITH -- Two Van Buren residents are seeking to represent a district in the Arkansas House of Representatives that spans both sides of the Arkansas River.

Max Blake and Ryan Rose are running for the House District 48 position in the Republican primary election May 24.

Whoever wins will face no major party challenger in the Nov. 8 general election, according to the Arkansas secretary of state website.

District 48 includes most of Van Buren, excluding some parts east of the Interstate 540 and U.S. 64 intersection, according to a map on the Arkansas Board of Apportionment website. It also includes parts of Crawford County east and south of Van Buren in the Westville area and along Arkansas 59, as well as west of Van Buren in the Dora area.

The district additionally consists of northeastern Fort Smith around Interstate 540 and the Arkansas River, extending as far south as Free Ferry Road and Rivercrest Drive and as far west as North 50th Street.

Blake is sales manager for Industrial Precast in Fort Smith. He said he has 45 years of business experience, which also includes time spent as co-owner of Grady Stone Aviation, an aviation service company, and general manager of TAC Air, both in Fort Smith.

Blake said he wants to bring his experience to the District 48 seat. He argued his competitiveness in searching out and acquiring opportunities to grow led to success in his business career, which in turn benefited both his employees, who depended on him, and his customers. Blake views the constituents of District 48 as his customers in this situation.

Rose is an associate pastor for Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Fort Smith, co-owner of Rose Auto Sales in Barling and a development and marketing strategist for Union Christian Academy in Fort Smith.

Rose said he believes these experiences, in addition to his role as vice president of the Fort Smith nonprofit group Heart to Heart Pregnancy & Family Care Center, equip him to represent District 48. He said good government starts with electing qualified and trustworthy conservatives at the state and local levels, and his various positions provide a record proving him as one.

Blake said he believes District 48 residents are looking for a representative who believes in God and lower taxes, and who will defend their constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms. He also plans to look out for the best interests of children in the district from a conservative standpoint.

Blake said his top priority should he be elected would be to act and vote in accordance with the conservative platform. This includes values such as lower taxes, small government and the "sanctity of life." In addition, he plans to look for opportunities that can be directed toward District 48, such as job and investment opportunities.

"Van Buren, for example, needs a solid, hard-working guy with a lot of experience that can go there and work for them and bring economic development back," Blake said.

Blake said he intends to build a team of people with expertise to help facilitate economic development opportunities for District 48.

Rose believes the residents of District 48 are largely people of faith who hold to Arkansas conservative family values. He said he would work to defend and support religious liberty and the freedom for his potential constituents to make the best decisions for themselves. He would also advocate for the family in matters such as the unborn and education.

Rose said although the state Legislature has done well in lowering the state income tax, he would like that continued to where it will be eventually eliminated. Rose would also work to introduce legislation to eliminate the state's sales tax for used vehicles priced between $4,000 and $10,000, currently set at 3.5%.

Rose believes lowering taxes will make Arkansas more attractive to residents and businesses, both those in the state and others looking to set up shop here. This, along with helping small businesses, will spur economic development, he said.

The Legislature enacted income tax cuts in its Dec. 7-9 special session that became effective in January and included a reduction in the top individual income rate from 5.9% to 5.5%. This, under certain conditions, would gradually decline to 4.9% on Jan. 1, 2025.

Early voting for the Republican primary election starts May 9, according to the Arkansas secretary of state website.

Arkansas state representatives serve two-year terms and have an annual salary of $44,356.