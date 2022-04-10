A statewide web of wildlife

We have a pond about 30 yards off our back deck; it has been there since the 1930s. Our house, which replaced an old farmhouse, was sited to overlook the pond, which is a couple of acres in size.

Over the years we have seen it visited by nearly all of the bird and water animals native to the state. The pond is about as natural as it gets, with mature trees lining the banks and native water plants in the shallow end. We get an occasional flock of ducks stopping on their way south, and last year I spotted a river otter swimming in the shallow end.

Judging from the turtle shells on the bank, the river otters have reversed the out-of-control turtle population. Any decent-size Arkansas pond is going to have a few water snakes, and probably a few water moccasins.

We recently picked up some semi-permanent visitors. Two Canada geese stopped by earlier in the year; by late spring they decided they liked the place. They loved the new green grass along the edge of the pond where our yard ends and the pond begins. They were always together.

After checking out the habits of Canada geese, I understood why: They mate for life. They would always be within a few yards of each other, until about a month into last spring, when I noted only one goose.

I told Vertis that I suspected the other was nesting. Then, a few days after that, I walked down toward the shallow end of the pond, and right beside a large hickory tree in a grassy area on the bank of the pond sat the other goose, which slowly moved off and into the pond as I approached.

I walked away after spotting a nest full of eggs. It seems the geese had decided to call the pond home, and were going to raise a family.

The next morning I looked out our kitchen window, and swimming in the pond was one lonely goose. It was that way for most of the next week. I'm not sure if the geese took turns on the nest, but it seems as if they did. Then after another week I spotted the two geese together, and there waddling behind them was one gosling. That was like having a new baby in the family, but I wondered about the remainder of the eggs.

A couple of days later the number of goslings had increased to four. We watched the family of six come into our yard to nibble on new grass, and for the next week the brood was the same. I walked by the nest and it was empty, so I figured that was going to be the total goose family.

A week later, just as I was leaving for work one morning, I noticed the two mature geese followed by all four goslings swimming toward the end of the pond where a low spillway lets out excess water into the large five-acre pond a couple of hundred yards south of our backyard.

I didn't see any of the geese for several days, and then one afternoon I spotted the two adults, followed by one gosling on the levee of our upper pond. I wondered what had happened to the other three goslings, but even after I had walked around the entire lower pond I didn't see anything goose related.

The next morning I looked out, and still sitting on the levee were the two adult geese, but the gosling was gone. The two geese spent the entire day sitting on the levee bank. The next morning they left, and I haven't seen any geese since then.

Considering the heavily wooded area of the lower pond where I have seen foxes, coyotes, feral hogs, and hawks, it's likely that the goslings were victims. As to the way the two mature geese sat on the levee bank for a full day, I can't say for sure why, but maybe it was to see if the goslings would reappear. However, since the geese had never just sat for the day on the pond bank, I believe they were in mourning.

It bothered us that the goose family had a tragic loss of the four goslings, but that's part of the web of life.

That left a couple of blue herons in the upper pond, and they are on my bad bird list, since they have managed to pick off two big koi from my courtyard pool. I bought a high-pitched sound box, which is solving the problem. I can't hear it because of my hearing loss from shooting a shotgun several thousand times as a teen and young man, but Vertis and the birds can hear it, and it keeps the birds out of the courtyard pool.

Raccoons and possums frequent our yard, and a small coon and a skinny possum have taken up residence under our deck.

I had another little wildlife experience this past week when I checked on the status of our swimming pool. The pool is just circulating water since it's early spring, but leaves and trash still have to be cleaned out of the skimmers. I noted one of the skimmers seemed to be plugged up. That's common.

I took the lid off the skimmer, and sure enough, it was full of leaves and sticks. I reached into the skimmer and grabbed a big handful of leaves and a fairly large stick to unplug it, but when I started to put the handful of trash down, the stick moved. It was a large snake around three feet in length, and before I could drop it, its head popped out of the leaves with mouth wide open, and drew its head back to strike my hand. It missed, but if those leaves had been on fire, I couldn't have dropped them any quicker.

I took a good look at the snake and breathed a sigh of relief. It was a water snake. It headed back to the pool, and as it swam off, I went into the house to change pants.

