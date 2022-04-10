Age needn’t come before beauty

A casual bike ride through Little Rock's historic districts-- places like Governor's Mansion, MacArthur Park, Hangar Hill, South Scott Street, Philander Smith College, Paul Laurence Dunbar School, Stifft Station, and Hillcrest--can create a sudden yearning to live in a house of a certain age.

Such houses tend to be at least 75 years old and connected to significant past events. They may have housed notable (or notorious) individuals, and are often an embodiment of a particular style. Many are listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and have a front-yard plaque to prove it.

Upon returning to a modern apartment or sprawling 1970s-era ranch, the idyllic attractions of such properties may be hard to shake for an enamored visitor. What's to be done if the yearning becomes a desire that must be satisfied?

Start by asking Justin Elbert for advice. The construction manager at Elbert's Home Maintenance and Repair in Little Rock, he spoke on "What to Look for When Purchasing a Historic Property," a recent Quapaw Quarter Preservation Conversations presentation.

"In old houses you see things you never see anymore, like craftsmanship and quality of materials," he said.

Along with the obvious artistry, a house with heritage often presents practical difficulties such as ancient methods of plumbing, wiring, heating, windows, roofing, and insulating properties, which can lead to expensive, time-consuming, and necessary repairs.

When the allure fades a bit, here's what to consider before making an offer to purchase, says Elbert:

Foundation mortar can deteriorate into powder or crack as it breaks down. Often there is a lack of termite shields, sheet metal fabrication that reduces the movement of termites from the soil into wood framing members such as floor joists and studs.

"Electricity may have been added, as it wasn't available when some older houses were built," Elbert said. Old knob-and-tube electrical wiring (often found in houses built before 1950), which uses two-prong plugs that aren't grounded (meaning the risk of shocks and fire are increased), should be replaced, as should aluminum wiring, which is more likely to present fire hazard conditions than houses with copper wiring.

Cast-iron plumbing should be inspected for interior/exterior rust. Water lines should be checked for galvanized pipes, which will eventually start to corrode. Copper pipes sometimes fail when water temperature is above 180 degrees. Condensation can form inside the pipes. When this condensation freezes, it blocks water flow. And copper will oxidize over time if in contact with other metals.

Sewer line replacement (up to $450 per linear foot) is common.

Regarding flooring, "original tongue in groove pine or oak [a type of floating floor, in which a plank has a thin tongue on one end and a slot on the other called the groove; the tongue slides inside the groove and pops into place] is resilient," Elbert said. These floors can be sanded many times, but if the tongue portion is exposed, it's impossible to salvage the floor, he says.

Windows in old houses are often painted shut; fixing them requires breaking the paint seal on the exterior with a putty knife. If some of the windows in the house of your dreams are broken, restoration glass can be acquired to match the rest of the house's existing wavy glass. "I'm lucky; I haven't had much trouble finding sourcing locally, including original wood," he said.

Plaster and lath walls and ceilings can crack or become loose, usually from water damage. "They can be patched and provide a much better sound barrier than sheetrock," Elbert said.

If repairs are needed to exterior cladding and roofing, masonry (building and fabricating in stone, clay, brick, or concrete block), clapboard wood siding, and elevated slabs can be corrected.

Clay tile roofs can last 50-plus years "and will outlast the felt paper barrier under them." Have them inspected regularly, he said.

Concerned about asbestos in paint, insulation and floor tiles? It's found in many houses built before the 1980s, when it was found to be a carcinogen if the fibers are inhaled. It's very durable, Ebert said. "As long as you're not messing with it, the danger isn't there. It's when taking it off you need to be concerned. You can run siding over it if you don't disturb it."

Most importantly, according to Elbert: Get a home inspection done before buying an old house. "There are lots of great inspectors around here."

If all this sounds daunting, keep in mind the advice from mymove.com: Embrace the difficulties. You have to love the home just as it is: old. Complete modernization can be done, but the reason you fell in love with the house in the first place is its aged character. Remodel what you absolutely have to, but keep some of the original appeal.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com