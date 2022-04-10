ALL-NWADG DIVISION I BASKETBALL

BOYS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LANDON GLASPER

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

NOTABLE All-state player who averaged 21 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game on a Bulldog team that finished 21-7, won the 6A-West Conference regular-season championship and reached the Class 6A state tournament semifinals. ... Missed his team's first three games because of an injury, but scored 21 points in his first game against St. Joseph (Mo.) Lafayette during a tournament in Springfield, Mo. ... Hit an off-balance jumper that proved to be the decisive bucket in a victory at Bentonville. ... Remains undecided about a college choice, although he has down attention from in-state schools and junior colleges.

QUOTABLE "I felt like I had a pretty good season, but I would be the player I am without my teammates and my coaches. The younger players pushed me to go as hard as I can every game, on both offense and defense. They helped me a lot. I felt like I improved the most on the 3-ball. I made a lot more 3s than I did the last two years, and I improved on defense and leadership. Leadership was the area I improved the most because I was the oldest on the team."

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRAD STAMPS

SCHOOL Fayetteville

NOTABLE Led the Bulldogs to a 21-7 overall record and a 6A-West Conference regular-season championship. ... Was successful in the task of meshing some experienced players with a group of talented sophomores. ... Started the season 5-4 without the luxury of a full roster because of injuries and illness, then ran off 14 straight victories to take control of the 6A-West standings. ... Reached the 6A State Tournament semifinals with a win over Springdale Har-Ber, a team that had defeated the Bulldogs a week before.

QUOTABLE "During that stretch where we won 14 straight games, I thought we were playing really good basketball. Once we got into the second half of conference play we started talking about how much more difficult things would be. We told them teams were playing for playoff spots, and we were going to get their best shots. That's what happened, and we finished 5-2 in the second half. Overall, I was really pleased with our season."

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

COURTLAND MULDREW

SCHOOL Springdale

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 6-1

NOTABLE Was one of two freshmen on the Bulldogs' roster this season and helped Springdale finish with a 19-9 overall mark and a 9-5 mark in 6A-West Conference play ... Earned all-state honors after he averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game this season. ... Hit a clutch 3-point in the closing seconds of Springdale's first meeting with Bentonville to force overtime, then led the Bulldogs to a victory. ... Had his season cut short when he suffered a broken thumb in a Feb. 18 game against Fayetteville, but not before he scored a team-high 18 points and helped Springdale earn a 56-50 victory at Bulldog Arena.

QUOTABLE "It was a great experience, and a lot of work over time. I've been working for this all my life, and what my dad and I have been talking about. It was a big-time defensive adjustment for me, and offensively I had to get the feel for taking the fouls and the contact in order to go score, and I did. I really had to work on being a leader, vocal and verbal, in order to be the best player on the court at all times."

FIRST TEAM

Riley Buccino;Bentonville West;6-3;Senior

The Wolverines' first four-year player earned all-state honors as he averaged 18.6 points per game and hit 47.7 percent of his shots, including 31 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Ornette Gaines;Fayetteville;6-4;Sophomore

All-state player who averaged 15 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. ... Showed promise early when he scored 15 points in the Bulldogs' season-opening victory over Harrison.

Jaylen Lee;Bentonville;6-2;Junior

Three-year starter earned all-state honors. ... Averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game and helped the Tigers reach the Class 6A state championship game.

Josh Stewart;Siloam Springs;6-4;Senior;

All-state player averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals per game and helped the Panthers finish as the 5A-West Conference runnerup.

Pum Savoy;Fort Smith Northside;6-3;Senior

All-state player averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals per game overall, but his stats in 6A-Central play were 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Tucker Anderson;Bentonville West;6-8;Junior

All-state player averaged 13.8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

Will Liddell;Rogers;6-0;Senior

All-state player averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2 steals per game.

Caden Miller;Bentonville;6-9;Sophomore

All-state player averaged 10.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocked shots per game.

Cameron Mains;Springdale Har-Ber;6-1;Senior

All-conference player who averaged 15 points, 2 assists per game.

Nate Vachon;Siloam Springs;6-4;Junior

All-state player who averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per game.

GIRLS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CAYLAN KOONS

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-8

NOTABLE An all-state performer who averaged 19.7 points, 7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. ... With the addition of Delaney Roller in the Lady Wildcats' point guard role, it gave Coons the opportunity to find different ways to score during a game. ... She finished with 1,829 points over her four-year career at Har-Ber. ... Has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Central Arkansas.

QUOTABLE "I was really surprised and really happy with how my season went. I really wanted to go out with a bang on my senior year, and I think I did that. I'm proud of ending my basketball career the way I wanted it to end. I knew scoring was going to be more distributed this year, so my goal was to find different areas to improve -- rebounding or running the floor more -- because I knew that area would be helped more. So I wanted to improve in those other areas."

COACH OF THE YEAR

CLAY REEVES

SCHOOL Greenwood

NOTABLE Won his sixth state championship at Greenwood, and nine title overall, with a 60-49 victory over Jonesboro in the Class 5A state championship game ... Guided the Lady Bulldogs to a 27-4 overall mark and a perfect 14-0 record in 5A-West Conference play. ... Finished the season with an 18-game win streak after suffering a 45-38 loss to Vilonia, a team it would beat twice in the regular season.

QUOTABLE "This team was motivated and ready to go from the start. It took a lot of hard work, but these kids bought into what we needed to do and allowed each player to play to their strengths and do what they do best. I think that's what makes a team really good. We had some good scorers, some good ball-handlers, good rebounders, good defenders. When everybody did what they do best and put it all together, it made for a great season and we peaked at the right time."

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Erianna Gooden

SCHOOL Fort Smith Northside

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 6-0

NOTABLE Didn't join the team until October, when she moved to Fort Smith from Choctaw, Okla. ... Earned all-conference honors and all-state tournament honors as she averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game and helped Northside reach the Class 6A state championship game. ... Was named the outstanding player in two tournaments -- the Hays County (Kan.) Shootout and the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic. ... Scored 16 points, including an 8-for-8 outing in the last 1:48, to help the Lady Bears defeat Little Rock Central and reach the state championship game.

QUOTABLE "It was a big change going from one place to the other. The style of basketball was about the same, and (Northside) coach (Rickey) Smith likes to play the same way I like to play. The biggest change was the way I played with other players. I was always used to playing with kids my age, and it was different playing with seniors that are 18 years old. I think I played well this year, but I could have done more in my role. I did all right, but it wasn't my best."

FIRST TEAM

Jada Brown;Bentonville;5-7;Senior

All-state player averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game to lead the Lady Tigers. ... Signed an early national letter of intent to play at Vanderbilt.

Mady Cartwright;Greenwood;5-10;Junior

All-state player averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals per game to lead the Lady Bulldogs to the Class 6A state championship.

Carlee Casteel;Rogers Heritage;5-7; Junior

All-state player averaged 20 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2.1 assists per game and led the Lady War Eagles to a third-place finish in the 6A-West standings.

Pacious McDaniel;Springdale Har-Ber;5-9; Junior

All-state player averaged 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game and helped the Lady Wildcats win the 6A-West Conference title.

Yani Releford;Fort Smith Northside;5-8;Senior

All-state player averaged 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.2 assists per game for the Lady Bears, who reached the Class 6A state championship game with practically a new cast of players.

SECOND TEAM

Wynter Beck;Fayetteville;5-6;Junior

All-state player averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game for a young Lady Bulldog team.

Ella Campbell;Bentonville;5-9; Junior;5-9

All-state player averaged 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists per game for the Lady Tigers, who finished second in the 6A-West standings.

Easton Kimball;Rogers Heritage;6-0;Senior

All-state player averaged 12.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game ... signed to play basketball at Judson University, an NAIA school in Elgin, Ill.

Ava Maner;Rogers;5-8;Sophomore

All-state player averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.6 steals per game and helped Rogers earn a state tournament berth.

Anna Trusty;Greenwood;5-10;Sophomore

All-state player averaged 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3 steals per game for the Class 5A state champion, including a 24-point performance in the title game.

Fayetteville coach Brad Stamps (boys coach of the year), (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Springdale Har-Ber?s Caylan Koons (girls player of the year) (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Springdale?s Courtland Muldrew (boys newcomer of the year), (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Fort Smith Northside?s Erianna Gooden (girls newcomer of the year) (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Fayetteville?s Landon Glasper (boys player of the year), (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Greenwood coach Clay Reeves, girls Division I coach of the year on the all-NWADG basketball team. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



