ALL-NWADG DIVISION II BASKETBALL TEAM

GIRLS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MADDI HOLT

SCHOOL Bergman

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTABLE Team leader and top scorer for 43-0 Class 3A state champions. ... Averaged 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. ... Was named the MVP of the Class 3A state tournament, while also claiming all-state tournament and all-state accolades. ... Named the MVP of the Russellville Hoops for Hunger Tournament.

QUOTABLE "I didn't know if 43-0 was possible, but with the team we had and the teammates I had, I knew it might be possible. I think after the Russellville game, we knew we could have a great season. We were down in that game and we were all a little frustrated, but we won that game by 15 or so and after that we knew that if we played like we did in the second half of that game, then we could do anything. Next year we will have a whole new team, I'll be the only starter returning. So as the leader of the team, I have to make sure I lead the younger ones, to push them and to make sure they work harder and harder every day. I like being a leader."

.....

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

KORI SANDERS

SCHOOL Lamar

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 5-3

NOTABLE Had an immediate impact on the team as a freshman starter from day one. ... Averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game for 31-2 team that advanced to the Class 3A state championship game. ... Shot 80 percent from the free-throw line. ... Named to the all-state and all-state tournament teams. ... Missed her eighth-grade season after suffering a knee injury. ... Younger sister of former Lamar star Lakyn Sanders.

QUOTABLE "Making the transition from junior high wasn't too bad because I have played with these girls all my life. It felt really normal and I was comfortable the whole time, but I do feel like I got better as the season went on. My sister has helped me for sure, but she has those big shoes to fill for me to try and fit into. Being her sister, it really doesn't put any added pressure on me. But it does make me strive to do better. We have a little bitter taste in our mouths after finishing second, but it was a great experience. We are definitely going to come back next year way stronger."

.....

COACH OF THE YEAR

JAMES HALITZKA

SCHOOL Bergman

NOTABLE Led team to 43-0 record and Class 3A state championship over Lamar. ... Team also won the 3A-1 Conference tournament and the 3A-1 Regional tournament championships. ... Blasted 9 postseason opponents all by double-digits with closest margin being 13 points in the regional finals to Valley Springs 65-52. ... Team won 80 games combined over the last two seasons.

QUOTABLE "It was a great feeling. It's nice to be able to enjoy the last few minutes of the last game of the year. That doesn't happen very often. The stress of a perfect season, they've dealt with quite often. That same group went undefeated in junior high, and then last year they were 37-1 going into the final four on a 30-something game win streak. So they were familiar with the expectations and they handled it quite well. But it was nice to be done with it and not have to stress about it anymore."

.....

THE TEAMS

First Team

Carson Dillard;Farmington;5-7;Senior

Helped team advance to the Class 4A state final. ... Averaged 16.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. ... Named to the all-state and all-state tournament teams. ... Team was 34-2 and played in third consecutive state championship game.

Jenna Lawrence;Farmington;6-3;Junior

Moved into Farmington last off-season. ... A University of Arkansas verbal commit. ... Averaged 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. ... Was named all-state tournament and all-state teams.

Alyssa McCarty;Gentry;5-8;Junior

Top scorer for team that won its first 20 games of the season and finished 29-8, advancing to the second round of the Class 4A state tournament. ... Averaged 15 points per game and led the team in charges taken.

Renee Pittman;Kingston;5-4;Senior

Top scorer for team that advanced to Class 1A semifinals. ... Averaged 20 points per game and made 120 three-pointers. ... Scored more than 600 points on the season.

Heaven Sanchez;Booneville;5-5;Senior

Top scorer for team that started the season 27-0 and advanced to the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. ... Team finished the season 29-2. ... Averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 assists per game.

Second Team

Clare Barger;Harrison;5-9;Junior

Averaged 15.2 points, 2.2 steals, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for team that won the 4A-1 East Division title. ... Was named to the all-state team as a sophomore and this season. ... Also a standout in soccer and holds the state record for goals in a game with 6. ... Holds the school record for high jump. ... Carries a 3.64 GPA.

Trinity Dobbs;Prairie Grove;5-7;Senior

Senior leader for Lady Tiger team that finished 21-14 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament. ... Averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists per game.

Cayley Patrick;Valley Springs;5-7;Senior

Averaged 13.5 points per game for Lady Tiger team that finished 27-12 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament. ... Averaged 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. ... Named to the all-state and all-conference teams.

Kara Ponder;Bergman;5-8;Senior

Senior leader for 43-0 Class 3A state champions. ... Has overcome major knee injuries earlier in her career. ... Averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. ... Was named to the all-state tournament and all-state teams. ... Finished career with 308 made three-pointers. ... Shot 48 percent from the three-point line.

Shae Taylor;Lamar;5-6;Junior

Top player for Class 3A state runner-up that finished 31-2 and won the 3A-4 Regional tournament championship. ... Averaged 12.2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and shot 33 percent from the three-point line. ... Was named to the all-state and all-state tournament teams.

........

BOYS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LAYNE TAYLOR

SCHOOL Farmington

CLASS 5-10

HEIGHT Sophomore

NOTABLE Built upon a stellar freshman season with an even better sophomore campaign, leading the Cardinals to a 30-2 record and Class 4A quarterfinals appearance. ... Averaged 26 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.4 steals per game. ... Was named to the all-state and all-conference teams. ... Also named to the ArBCA Top 5 Team and the All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year.

QUOTABLE "I need to improve physically, being stronger, being a little bit faster, being able to jump a little bit higher. And I feel like I'm tougher and mentally sharper right now and just understand the little things and how to control the game. Being a point guard you never want to be weak with the ball. You've got to be able to give a bump and take a bump. But I'm working in the weight room to be the best version of me that I can be. From the time I was three years old, this is what I've wanted. My dad (Johnny Taylor) has always been a coach and I went to school with him every day and spent all day long with him. I've always rode the bus and sat on the bench at all of his games. To take the next step, we've got to get more consistent with our game. Next year I think we're going to be a lot better shooting team. Winning a state championship is the goal."

.....

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

GUNNAR WOLLARD

SCHOOL Gravette

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-8

NOTABLE Made the transition from junior high to senior high seamlessly. ... Averaged 12.5 points per game along with 4 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 45 percent from the three-point line. ... Started every game at point guard while earning 4A-1 All-Conference honors.

QUOTABLE "It took me about two weeks before I felt comfortable and the game started to slow down and it became easier for me. I think playing baseball has helped me, playing multiple sports. I think next year the thing I need to improve on the most is my basketball IQ."

.....

COACH OF THE YEAR

RENNER REED

SCHOOL Lavaca

NOTABLE Led the Golden Arrows to a 35-2 and the Class 2A state championship. ... Has been the Lavaca boys basketball coach for 10 seasons. ... Rebounded from a loss to Eureka Springs in the 2A-West regional final to rip off four straight wins in the state tournament. Only other loss was a one-point setback to Class 1A runner-up County Line in November. ... Team outscored four state tournament opponents 214-139 and held three of four state tourney foes to 34 points or less.

QUOTABLE "I think back to all the hard work we've done just to get to that moment. The group that won the state championship, I have known since they were little kids. Just a lot of emotions and the families and the fans. My wife and my son were there on the bench with me. We've waited for that moment for a long time. It was very special. I've had so many good kids come through who were hard workers. It was tough for us early on just to understand what it takes to win championships and finding the right group and mindset for our players, but the ones that stuck with it are tough kids. These guys watched those guys over the year develop and win games, and slowly we've taken steps and had some good talent come through. Taking steps in the right direction, and I think the way our season ended last year and losing in the quarterfinals, and the year before losing in the semifinals, we went into the state tournament this year with guys who have been on the verge of this. And they were prepared and they were very confident."

.....

THE TEAMS

First Team

Kolby Glidewell;Lavaca;5-11;Senior

Top scorer for 35-2 2A state champions. ... Was named MVP of state tournament as well as all-state and all-state tournament. ... Averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds per game. ... Averaged 22 points per game in the state tournament.

Aundrae Milum;County Line;6-2;Junior

Led Indians to 39-5 record and a berth in the Class 1A state championship game. ... Averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds per game. ... Was selected to the all-state team.

Walker Patton;Bergman;5-10;Junior

One of the region's top scorers at 26.4 points per game. Also averaged 4 rebounds and 4 steals er game for 30-8 team. ... Hit 140 three-point shots. ... Was named to the all-state team.

Weston Teague;Berryville;6-8;Senior

Top post player in the region in leading team to 31-10 record and Class 4A state semifinals berth. ... Averaged 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 blocked shots and 1.2 assists per game. ... Shot 70 percent from the floor and 70 percent from the free-throw line. ... Named to the all-state and all-conference teams.

Aiden Underdown;Elkins;6-7;Senior

Helped the Elks to a 29-5 record and Class 3A semifinals berth. Team lost to state champion Osceola. ... Averaged 24.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots per game. ... Named to the all-state team.

Second Team

Mateo Carbonel;Farmington;6-1;Senior

Tireless inside player despite being out-sized in most games. ... Averaged 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game for 30-2 team that lost in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. ... Was named all-conference and all-state honorable mention.

Evan Goldman;New School;6-5;Junior

Led team to 35-6 record and Class 1A quarterfinals. ... Lost to state champion Bradley. ... Averaged 15 points and 7 rebounds per game. ... Named to the all-state, all-state tournament and all-conference teams.

Matthew Lester;Eureka Springs;5-11;Senior

Led team to 35-4 record and Class 2A state quarterfinals berth. ... Averaged 15.1 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists per game. ... Was a three-time all-state selection.

Kahil Mobley;Shiloh Christian;6-4;Senior

Led the Saints on a late postseason run that saw the team go 6-3 in the playoffs and advance to the second round of the Class 4A state tournament. ... Averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds per game. ... Shot 75 percent from the free-throw line and 53 percent from the floor. ... Named to the all-conference team.

Luke Watson;Lavaca;5-10;Senior

Top player for 35-2 Class 2A state champs. ... Averaged 13 points and 7 rebounds per game. ... Was team's top defender. ... Named to the all-state and all-state tournament teams.

Greenwood coach Clay Reeves, girls Division I coach of the year on the all-NWADG basketball team. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Greenwood coach Clay Reeves, girls Division I coach of the year on the all-NWADG basketball team. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Gunnar Wollard | Gravette | Newcomer of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Gunnar Wollard | Gravette | Newcomer of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Gunnar Wollard | Gravette | Newcomer of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



James Halitzka | Bergman | Coach of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



James Halitzka | Bergman | Coach of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



James Halitzka | Bergman | Coach of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Kori Sanders - Lamaer - New Comer of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Kori Sanders - Lamaer - New Comer of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Kori Sanders - Lamaer - New Comer of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Kori Sanders - Lamaer - New Comer of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Kori Sanders - Lamaer - New Comer of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Kori Sanders - Lamaer - New Comer of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Layne Taylor | Farmington | Player of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Layne Taylor | Farmington | Player of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Maddi Holt | Bergman | Player of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Maddi Holt | Bergman | Player of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Maddi Holt | Bergman | Player of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Maddi Holt | Bergman | Player of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Layne Taylor | Farmington | Player of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Maddi Holt | Bergman | Player of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

