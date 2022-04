Authorities are fighting a wildfire in Sheridan, about 30 miles west of Pine Bluff in the area of Arkansas 35 North and Grant County Road 51, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management reported on social media Sunday.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for residents near B-17 Memorial Park, as they are in the path of the wildfire, which the state agency first reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Twitter.

No injuries had been reported as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

This story is developing.