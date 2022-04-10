Arkansas sees 4th straight day of active covid case increases, though total remains low

The number of Arkansans with covid-19 has risen each day for four consecutive days for the first time since January, although the number of active cases remains lower than any day in 2021, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The state reported 60 new virus cases Saturday, down from the 110 reported the day before and one less than the 61 new cases reported last Saturday.

On Saturday, there were 1,050 active cases reported in the state, 15 more than the 1,035 reported Friday but 60 less than last Saturday's 1,110 reported active cases. The state has seen 833,655 total virus cases since the pandemic began.

From Tuesday, when active cases were reported at 963, to Saturday, the number of active cases has risen four days in a row for the first time since Jan. 22, when the reported number of active cases rose to 102,576 from 88,938 four days earlier.

That January increase marked an all-time high in the number of active cases in the state, while the 963 active cases reported Tuesday was the lowest total reported since May 2020.

















The number of active cases this week were still short of the lowest number of active cases in all of 2021: the 1,594 cases reported on June 7.

No hospital data was reported Saturday. Hospitals are no longer required to report their numbers of patients with the virus on weekends or holidays.

On Friday, the department reported that 98 patients were in hospitals with the virus, 29 of those in intensive-care units, and 19 on ventilators.

Four new virus deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the pandemic's toll in the state to 11,305.

The number of fully vaccinated Arkansans continues to grow, with the reported total hitting 1,581,382 on Saturday as 597 more people got vaccinated. A reported 2,453 people have gotten fully vaccinated since last Saturday, topping 1,949 reported in the week before.