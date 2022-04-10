Arkansas Senate District 17 candidates spar over conservative principles

State Sen. Mark Johnson of Ferndale and Rep. Spencer Hawks of Conway describe themselves as conservative Republicans in the primary in Senate District 17, but Johnson says he doesn't believe that Hawks' voting record is very conservative.

For example, Johnson cited Hawks' vote against legislation to ban gender-transition treatment for transgender minors.

Hawks counters that, if voters look at his record, "they'll find I'm in the business of solving problems, not manufacturing them."

He said Johnson "can misrepresent my record," but he knows that voters can see through that and know that "I'll be a senator representing them and their values."

Senate District 17 covers southwestern Faulkner County, including Mayflower and Conway, and northwestern Pulaski County, including Roland. In November, the state Board of Apportionment approved new legislative district boundaries for this year's elections based on information from the 2020 U.S. census. The board redraws these boundaries every 10 years.

The winner of the May 24 primary will take on Conway Democrat David Barber in the Nov. 8 general election.

Johnson, 67, is a retired business consultant who has served in the state Senate since 2019 representing Senate District 15. Senate District 15 includes all of Conway County and parts of Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski and Van Buren counties.

He is the son of the late state Supreme Court Justice Jim Johnson, who also served in the state Senate from 1951-54.

Mark Johnson served as a staff member for Democratic U.S. Rep. Wilbur Mills from 1975-77, a congressional liaison for the U.S. Small Business Administration from 1979-81 and director of the state Department of Local Services for Republican Gov. Frank White from 1981-83.

He graduated from Conway High School and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Hendrix College in Conway. He is married with two daughters.

Hawks, 38, is a real estate broker who has served in the House since 2019 representing House District 70, which includes parts of Faulkner and Perry counties.

He previously served two years on the Faulkner County Quorum Court. He also worked for nearly a decade in public and private education as well as in an administrative role at Conway Christian School.

Hawks graduated from Greenbrier High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Central Baptist College in Conway after attending Bob Jones University in South Carolina for three years. He is married with three children.

Johnson said Hawks is "a nice guy," but voters should cast their ballots for him in the primary because he has an advantage over Hawks in maturity and experience in government and life.

Hawks said in an interview in his Conway office that voters should cast their ballots for him in the primary election because "I have lived here nearly 40 years constantly and these are my people."

He said he has shown leadership and brought people together to work on issues such as abortion, economic development and energy.

HAWKS' VOTES

Johnson said Hawks' votes against legislation enacted into law as Act 626 of 2021 to ban gender-transition treatment for minors and to sustain Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of the bill were "horrible."

Gender- transition treatment can include hormone therapy and surgical procedures, though the latter are not done on children in Arkansas.

Johnson said Hawks would allow minors to have "sex change surgery, and that's crazy."

"The people of Arkansas want to protect children and don't believe it hurts our economic development to do so," he said.

In response, Hawks said "I'm not for sex-change surgery for minors."

"My opponent's attack is a flat-out lie," he said. "Had we amended the bill we could currently be helping kids. However, the bill is currently in the courts not saving or helping anyone."

In April 2021, Hawks said he voted against the bill and overriding the veto because he believed the legislation did not address what would happen to children receiving hormone treatment and that he suggested amending the bill.

Hawks said last week in an interview that he favored amending the legislation to allow doctors to transition children off the hormone therapy. That would have "allowed doctors to say this is how we work this out and made kids really safe," he said.

The law is officially titled the "Save Adolescents from Experimentation" or SAFE Act, though experts in gender diverse health care say gender-affirming treatment has been used successfully for decades.

In response to Hawks' charge that Johnson is lying, Johnson said "the record is clear" and Hawks is one of two Republicans who voted against the bill.

"It was an up and down vote and he voted against it," Johnson said.

In July, a federal judge blocked the implementation of Act 626. The state has appealed that ruling to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce is one of a dozen companies and industry groups that signed a friend-of-the-court brief that maintains that if the federal judge's ruling is reversed and the law is allowed to go into effect, then those business and industry group members will suffer and the law will directly harm the companies' employees who have transgender children by depriving them of necessary gender-affirming care.

Johnson also criticized Hawks for missing what he said were 238 roll call votes during Hawks' two terms in the House. He said he's only missed about 20 votes in the Senate.

For example, Johnson said Hawks missed roll call votes on a bill -- which is now Act 1076 of 2019 -- that prohibits Arkansas cities and towns from enacting "sanctuary" immigration policies, and a bill -- which is now Act 1003 of 2021 -- that aims to protect historical monuments on public property, including those commemorating the Civil War. Johnson sponsored the latter bill.

Asked about why he missed the vote on the measure to bar cities from enacting "sanctuary" immigration policies, Hawks said he has worked to pass "common-sense legislation" while in the House.

"My opponent knows this attack is smoke and mirrors," he said. "From time to time, every legislator has scheduling conflicts with proceedings. I'm on record being against sanctuary cities and poorly written legislation in which the sponsor admitted to in committee. For the record, this bad legislation still stands as written as it often does, which is why we must guard against legislation that we know is not written well."

Hawks said he's not sure why he missed the vote on the bill aimed at protecting historical monuments on public property, but he did not allow his fellow representatives to cast ballots for him when he's outside the chamber to discuss legislation with stakeholders and discuss issues with his constituents.

PRIORITIES

Johnson said his top priorities would include working to combat corruption in government, cut individual income taxes and review state spending agency by agency.

He said he plans to make another attempt to pass a bill that would take public pensions away from elected officials who committed a felony in the line of their duties, and he favors tougher penalties for violations of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act by public officials with repeat offenders getting larger fines and stronger sanctions.

Johnson said he wants to provide more support for rural law enforcement officers and volunteer fire departments and work on expanding access to high-speed broadband. He said he favors increasing the amount of a used vehicle exempt from the state sales tax from below $4,000 to at least $10,000 and possibly requiring inflation adjustments to that amount.

Hawks said his top priorities would include continuing to focus on economic development and bringing companies such as Westrock Coffee to Central Arkansas and continuing "to chip away at the income tax" more aggressively.

He said he also would focus on the public schools and higher education because "education is a business here" and "it is a huge part of our economy."

Hawks cited Act 801 of 2019, Act 694 of 2021 and Act 1052 in 2021 as among his major accomplishments.

He is the House sponsor of Act 801 of 2019, which changed the "informed consent" waiting period from at least 48 hours to at least 72 hours before a scheduled abortion. A physician must inform the woman orally and in person, and provide detailed information about the kind of abortion to be performed, the medical risks involved and alternatives to abortion.

Hawk is the sponsor of Act 694 of 2021, which established the Arkansas Affordable Energy Act.

That law is aimed at ensuring Arkansas continues to have a reliable and affordable electricity by confirming that each existing electric generating unit is used to the maximum extent of its useful life and encourage the use of existing electric generating units by consumers.

Hawks is the House sponsor of Act 1052 of 2021, which mandated statewide standards for rental housing for the first time.

MEDICAID EXPANSION

Johnson said "I'm afraid we are stuck" with the state's Medicaid expansion program, which currently provides insurance coverage to more than 300,000 low-income Arkansans. The federal government pays for 90% of the program and the state covers the other 10%. The Legislature initially authorized the program in 2013.

Any chance at changing the program "would have to start at the federal level," he said.

He said he favors reinstituting a work requirement and considering requiring beneficiaries of the program "to have more skin in the game."

Hawks said the state's Medicaid expansion program is the best option for the state at this point and other options would cost the state more money.

"We have to know where we are going before we leave where we are at."

ABORTION

Johnson said he opposes abortion except to save the life of the mother.

"That is the law of the state of Arkansas," if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling in 1973 that legalized abortion, Johnson said.

Hawks said he opposes abortion except to save the life of the mother.

"We want to focus on curbing unplanned pregnancies and stopping a cycle and taking of children when they are born."

EX-GOV. HUCKABEE

Former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee's political action committee HuckPAC and Huckabee himself have contributed a total of $11,600 to Johnson, according to Johnson's campaign finance reports.

Asked about his support for Johnson, Huckabee said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that "Mark has been an effective and solidly conservative and pro-life Senator; and our personal relationship and his support for me goes all the way back to the 1992 [U.S.] Senate race.

"Endorsement is not in any way a reflection of the other candidate (s) in the race, who might be fine individuals," he added.