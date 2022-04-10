Batesville man sentenced to 15 years for sexual assault of 15-year-old

A Batesville man is headed to prison for the fourth time after pleading guilty to the first-degree sexual assault of a girl he had befriended.

Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show Aaron Lee Kelley, 39, pleaded guilty to the Class A felony in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley.

The term, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Justin Harper and Public Defender Bill Simpson, is about twice the six-year minimum for repeat offenders like Kelley, who now has 13 felony convictions, including for perjury and failure to appear. The time also will run concurrently with the 20-year sentence that Kelley received in Independence County in December 2019 for drug dealing in Batesville.

Court filings show North Little Rock police began to investigate Kelley after receiving a report from the state child abuse hotline of the possible rape of a 15-year-old Batesville girl at the Quality Inn, 500 W. 20th St., in August 2019.

The girl told investigators that in July 2019, Kelley had given her a ride to visit a friend in Little Rock, describing how they smoked marijuana and took some unknown pills together during the trip. She said they stopped at the motel where they rented a room, where she fell asleep after Kelley left.

The girl said Kelley returned and forced her to have sex, despite her efforts to resist him. Police also were able to obtain evidence showing that Kelley had checked into the motel with a young girl, with the room being rented by another man who gave the name James Wheeler.

Kelley declined to answer police questions and was arrested in January 2021 in prison.