Best-sellers

Fiction

1. RUN, ROSE, RUN by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. A singer-songwriter goes to Nashville seeking stardom but is followed by her dark past.

2. THE RECOVERY AGENT by Janet Evanovich. When her family's home is threatened, Gabriela Rose goes with her ex-husband to seek lost treasure in the jungles of Peru.

3. THE PARIS APARTMENT by Lucy Foley. Jess has suspicions about her half-brother's neighbors when he goes missing.

4. FRENCH BRAID by Anne Tyler. The ups and downs of a Baltimore family from the 1950s to the pandemic present.

5. THE MATCH by Harlan Coben. The second book in the Wilde series. Questions surface when Wilde connects with family members who have been out of his life.

6. SHADOWS REEL by C.J. Box. The 22nd book in the Joe Pickett series. A fishing guide's murder, stolen falcons and a Nazi official's photo album heighten the danger.

7. A SUNLIT WEAPON by Jacqueline Winspear. The 17th book in the Maisie Dobbs series. Dobbs works to uncover a plot that jeopardizes the safety of Eleanor Roosevelt.

8. ONE ITALIAN SUMMER by Rebecca Serle. During a summer trip in Italy, Katy's late mother reappears as a 30-year-old woman.

9. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

10. THE LIGHTNING ROD by Brad Meltzer. The second book in the Escape Artist series. Zig stumbles upon a hidden group that threatens America's safety and security.

Nonfiction

1. ONE DAMN THING AFTER ANOTHER by William P. Barr. The former attorney general for George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump gives his account of those two tenures.

2. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

3. LESSONS FROM THE EDGE by Marie Yovanovitch. The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine chronicles her career in the post-Soviet world and her testimony during the first impeachment of President Trump.

4. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

5. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

6. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

7. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

8. AGAINST ALL ODDS by Alex Kershaw. The story of four soldiers who received the Medal of Honor for their service during World War II.

9. TRULY, MADLY by Stephen Galloway. An account of the marriage between Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier.

10. RED-HANDED by Peter Schweizer. The author of "Profiles in Corruption" portrays a conspiracy of how the Chinese government might infiltrate American institutions.

Paperback fiction

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

5. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE by Erik Larson.

3. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

5. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Source: The New York Times