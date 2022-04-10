Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 30

Joshua and Emiley Thomsen, Little Rock, daughter.

Bodie and Ashley Smith, Little Rock, son.

Caleb and Rachel Lambert, Benton, daughter.

March 31

Jonathan Hood and Brenira Allen, Little Rock, daughter.

Jalen Jackson and Amari Poole, Little Rock, son.

Jeremey and Shanice Jones, Little Rock, daughter.

Russell and Megan Burleson, Cabot, daughter.

April 4

Brooks and Sarah Burleson, Alexander, daughter.

April 5

Seth and Kaylee Boyd, Little Rock, daughter.

April 6

Cameren Pracket and Passionea Gladness, Marion, daughter.