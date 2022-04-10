Briefly: What’s happening around Washington County

Kindergarten registration set in Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Kindergarten registration and screening for Folsom and Williams elementary schools will be April 21.

Parents or guardians should bring their child in for the screening.

Times are 8:15-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m.

Red Cross Blood Drive planned April 18

FARMINGTON -- The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18 at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Arkansas 170.

Donors can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-Red Cross.

Friends' book sale takes place April 23

FARMINGTON -- Friends of Farmington Public Library will conduct a spring book sale for the public April 23 at the library on Cimmaron Place, across from the Post Office.

Pre-K registration opens, kindergarten next

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Online registration for prekindergarten at Prairie Grove Elementary School is now open.

Online registration for kindergarten at Prairie Grove Elementary School opens Thursday.

Parents or guardians can go to pgtigers.org and select the "Student Registration" tab to get started.

Book-A-Bag sale set in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Friends of Prairie Grove Library will have a spring Book-a-Bag sale from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at the library pavilion.

Cost is $1 for a bag of books or $3 for a box of books.