Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

RESIDENTIAL

FlyNCo, Inc., 2811 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, $1,908,000.

Chris Maris Custom, 7 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

1M Jeff Fuller Homes, 5507 Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $830,000.

Herr Building Group, 11 Vigne Blvd., Little Rock, $700,000.

MJ Innovative, Builders, 39 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $520,000.

Bret Franks Co., 13816 Abinger, Little Rock, $475,000.

Hartness Construction, 53 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $385,000.

Randy James Co., 225 Copper Way, Little Rock, $300,000.

H.A. Custom Homes, 63 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

Pursell Construction, 923 N. Spruce St., Little Rock, $175,000.

Garry Diggs, 1201 Charles Bussey, Little Rock, $175,000.

Swede Construction, 5120 Sherwood Road, Little Rock, $175,000.

Horizon Realty, 7 Jordan Manor., Little Rock, $135,000.

McCarley Construction, 161 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock, $125,000.

Sideco, Inc., 223 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $84,500.

Custom Craftsmen, 1816 N. Jackson St., Little Rock, $84,000.

Jane McLellan, 2203 Ridge Park Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.

National Erosion Co., 14 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.

Corco Construction, 12600 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.