BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING

TruService Community Federal Credit Union has hired Faith Gonzales as community development coordinator and Joshua Met-calf as director of business and SBA loans.

Melanie Galindo of Benton and Christina Harris of Bryant have joined Stone Bank as deposit operations specialists.

MEDICAL

Julie Riley, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an associate professor in the College of Medicine Department of Urology.

