CARDINALS 14, NATURALS 11

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals trailed 10-0 after the first three innings and went on to lose to the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Springfield took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on bases-loaded walks by Malcom Nunez and Matt Koperniak.

The Cardinals made it 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning with a RBI double from Chase Pinder and a run-scoring single by Jordan Walker.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Cardinals scored six runs for a 10-0 advantage.

Pinder and Todd Lott each had a two-run single in the inning, while Walker walked with the bases loaded and Chandler Redmond hit a run-scoring base hit.

The Naturals scored a single run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull within 10-3 before the Cardinals added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 13-3 lead.

Northwest Arkansas cut the lead to 13-8 in the top of the eighth inning thanks to run-scoring singles by John Rave, Michael Massey and Seuly Matias. The other two runs in the inning came on an error by Nunez, the Springfield first baseman, and a wild pitch by Kevin Marnon.

The Naturals scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning, but that was it as they dropped their first game of the season.

Massey and Matias each had three hits to lead the Naturals, who outhit the Cardinals 15-13.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services