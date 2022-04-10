Carin Schoppmeyer: Komen celebrates survivors

At a Glance

Pink apparel decisively outweighed St. Patrick's Day green at the Susan G. Komen Arkansas Pink Ribbon Luncheon on March 17 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Organizers say: "The luncheon celebrates those who have survived breast cancer, honor those living with metastatic breast cancer and pay tribute to those who have lost their battle to this disease."

Silvia Gomez, 28, shared with luncheon guests her breast cancer journey beginning with being diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer at the age of 25. She said she's coming out of the experience "a little bruised, partly broken and permanently scarred, but my body resisted, and I'm still fighting." Gomez said her mammogram saved her life and thanked Komen backers for their support, saying: "Everybody needs to educated with the research and information Susan G. Komen provides. Remember, cancer does not discriminate."

Shari Holdman, state executive director, told guests about Komen's "new direct patient care services available to residents in Northwest Arkansas including Komen's Treatment Assistance Program, which provides monetary support to qualifying patients to assist with childcare, utilities or medications while going through treatment."

The luncheon also featured the presentation of the 2022 BigWigs who have committed to raise awareness and money for breast cancer while wearing a bright pink wig. BigWigs fundraising efforts may include bake sales, garage sales, boutique sales, silent auctions or other methods.

The 2022 BigWigs are:

• Alex Howland -- Alex Victtoria Events owner and founder;

• Melanie McKane -- Crye-Leike property manager/principal broker;

• Juli McWhorter -- Willow Creek Women's Hospital chief administrative officer; and

• Tammy Quick -- Partygras Party Rental owner.

Mark your calendars for the More than Pink Walk set for Oct. 8.

Those gathering in support of Komen included Gaye Cypert, Connie Williams, Johnelle Hunt, Debbie Evans, Barbara Freeman, Cathy Gordon, Catherine May, DeLinda Mace, Michael Flick, Jessica Sloan, Tyra Bowen, Frances Silva, Jenna Johnston, Roberta Billingsley, Janet Hendren, Marla Nelson, Jennifer Allison, Megan Brown, Rikki Manen, Leslie Redmon, Brie Madden, America Villagran and Shari Holdman, Komen Arkansas executive director.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Shari Holdman, Komen Ozark executive director (center) stands with BigWigs Alex Howland (left) and Juli McWhorter at the Pink Ribbon Luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Connie Williams (left) and Gaye Cypert, founding members of the Ozark Pink Ribbon Luncheon committee, attend the 2022 luncheon March 17. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



DeLinda Mace (from left), Catherine May, Johnelle Hunt, Cathy Gordon and Barbara Freeman help support Komen Arkansas at the Pink Ribbon Luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Roberta Billingsley (from left), Janet Hendren, Marla Nelson and Jennifer Allison stand for a photo at the Komen luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Megan Brown (from left), Rikki Manen, Leslie Redmon, Komen Arkansas BigWig Alex Howland, Brie Madden and America Villagran gather at the Pink Ribbon Luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Juli McWhorter (from left), Michael Flick, Jessica Sloan and Tyra Bowen attend the Pink Ribbon Luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Frances Silva (left) and Jenna Johnston attend the Komen luncheon March 17. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Debbie Evans (left) and Johnelle Hunt visit at the Pink Ribbon Luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

