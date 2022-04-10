Centers hosts Evolve Gala, fosters youth, volunteerism





After two years of being held online, the 2022 Evolve Gala returns to an in-person affair at the Statehouse Convention Center at 6 p.m. April 30.

Yes, the Gala will feature many of the tried-and-true fundraising standbys -- a silent auction, a raffle, cocktails, dinner -- to help support The Centers for Youth and Families, the 130-year-old nonprofit with locations in Little Rock and Monticello.

For the first time in person, however, this year's Evolve Gala attendees will rock out as Arkansas musicians Shannon Boshears, Haywood King, Craig Wilson and Genine LaTrice Perez participate in "The Choice," a friendly musical competition inspired by NBC's "The Voice." Dawn Scott will emcee, with the winner chosen by Gala attendees.

CHAMPIONS, HEROES OF HOPE

Longtime volunteer and former Centers Foundation board member Karen Flake will be honored as the 2022 Hero of Hope for her work to improve the lives of children and families in Arkansas, and a group of 48 high school junior and senior boys, who have completed the Centers' service, leadership and philanthropy program, will be recognized as Champions of Hope

The Centers provides an array of services for more than 5,000 children, young people and adults. Among those are psychiatric residential care for children; a nationally recognized human trafficking treatment center and safe house; the state's largest therapeutic foster care program; training for foster parents; therapeutic day treatment for adults and more.

"We're very excited to be back in person," says Melissa Hendricks, Centers Foundation director, during an interview at the Centers' offices in the Freeway Medical Tower in Little Rock. "It's also the first time we'll be able to show 'The Choice' in person. It's been the best part of the virtual Gala, but I'd rather see it onstage."

Julie Robbins is on the Gala's silent auction committee and first became involved with the Centers more than 20 years ago. She learned about the group after working for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.

"Organizations that advocate for and provide services for children and families have been an important pillar of my personal volunteerism," she says.

MHP/TEAM SI

A native of Crossett, Robbins was recently named vice president of client services at MHP/Team SI, the Little Rock marketing communications firm where she has worked for about 20 years.

MHP/Team SI, which turns 50 this year, has been providing The Centers with free marketing help since the late 1980s. Robbins' job and her passion for volunteering make for a perfect fit, she says.

"I got lucky enough to work for a company, MHP/Team SI, who not only supports our employees in their personal volunteering, but also as a company gives of its resources. We do a lot of gratis work for nonprofits like the Centers. Many of us have served on boards and volunteered for organizations across the city and the state."

She adds that MHP/Team SI CEO Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl is a former Centers board member and PR manager Mary Claire Hill works with the Center's annual BrunchFest.

"From the get-go of this agency's creation, service to the community and volunteerism has been important," Robbins says. "It's part of our culture. We support our employees who want to volunteer. We give them resources to help them succeed. A lot of the gratis work we do for nonprofits is because an employee, a teammate, has brought that nonprofit to us and said, 'I want to help them.'"

Hendricks says having the firm's help is a big boost for the Centers.

"They are definitely on the cutting edge of knowing how to communicate. They do great work and are just a real pleasure to work with."

THE 'H' IN MHP

Steve Holcomb is the H in MHP/Team SI, which has more than 150 employees and offices in 13 states. He retired from the firm in 2010, and is also a former board member at the Centers.

"I guess we were driven by that old adage, 'to those who much is given, much is expected,'" he says of MHP/Team SI. "I think the agency has always been fortunate and blessed with good clients and good people. We were given much, and felt we should pay back."

It's a maxim that influences Robbins and her volunteer work.

"I feel strongly about that, personally," she says. "I do it because it's the right thing to do. I think it's part of being a good person. There are circumstances I now understand better and that have created compassion and empathy in me. I certainly enjoy the camaraderie that comes with volunteering, the friendships I've made."

Among those friends are Gala co-chairs Tami and Dr. Brian Bean.

"I'm really thrilled to be serving alongside them for the Evolve Gala," she says. "When they commit themselves to something, they go all-in. They model that behavior for their family and friends -- their sons have been past Champions of Hope."

Another element that makes this year special is the honoring of Flake, founder of market research and consulting firm Karen Flake & Associates.

"She's a phenomenal woman," Robbins says.

Along with the Evolve Gala festivities, an appeal will be made that evening for donations to benefit the Elizabeth Mitchell Children's Center, which offers residential treatment for children ages 5-12 with severe behavioral or emotional difficulties.

"We have a goal of raising at least $35,000," Hendricks says. "That would allow us to update one of the dorm areas."

Silent auction bidding begins online April 22 at evolve2022.givesmart.com.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $100 for a chance to choose live auction items including a trip to Costa Rica, a duck hunting trip or an original painting by Bob Snider.

For tickets and other information, visit evolve2022.givesmart.com.





The annual Evolve Gala, a fundraiser for the Centers for Youth and Families, takes place April 30 in Little Rock. Centers Foundation Director Melissa Hendricks (left) shows her excitement along with longtime volunteer Julie Robbins. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





