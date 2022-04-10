ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Chamber concert features ‘Contemporary Classics’





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: Chamber concert

Music by three living composers is on the program for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's River Rhapsodies chamber music concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

For the concert, titled "Contemporary Classics," violinist Charlotte Crosmer and cellist David Gerstein will play Jessie Montgomery's "Duo for Violin and Cello." Crosmer and Gerstein will join their Quapaw Quartet colleagues — Meredith Maddox Hicks, violin, and Timothy MacDuff, viola — for Paul Wiancko's "LIFT for String Quartet." And the Rockefeller Quartet — Trisha McGovern Freeney and Linnaea Brophy, violins; Katherine Reynolds, viola; and Jacob Wunsch, cello — will play the "Cuarteto No. 2" by Tania Leon.

The concert will be recorded with multiple high-definition cameras and high-quality audio; it will be available to ticket buyers one week later, starting at 7 p.m. April 19.

Series sponsor is Bank of America. Tickets are $26, $10 for students and active duty military. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org. The Clinton Center requires proof of covid-19 vaccination for admission.

'Black Panther' scores

Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center will present "Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert," including a screening of the complete 2018 film with a full orchestra live on stage performing Ludwig Goransson's Oscar- and Grammy-winning score, 8 p.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Anthony Parnther conducts; the orchestra will include members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. Tickets are $25-$75 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

AUDITIONS: 'Art' in Rogers

Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for "Art" by Yasmina Reza (translated by Christopher Hampton), 7 p.m. May 9 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Auditions will consist of readings from the script. An audition packet, including audition times, audition scenes, character descriptions and rehearsal schedule is available for download at arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering. Callbacks, if needed, will take place May 10. Production dates are June 17-18 and 23-26. For more information, call (479) 631-8988 or email manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org.

ART AND EXHIBITS: 'Creative' exhibit

"Creative Minds in the Ozarks," objects by Ozark artists, including woodcarvings by Roy Harris, sketches and paintings by Elsie Mistie Sterling and wood inlays by Henry Tribble, go on display Saturday in the Hailey Building of the Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St., Rogers. The exhibit will be up through June 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

THEATER: Satire in the round

TheatreSquared opens "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity" by Kristoffer Diaz on Wednesday April 13 with shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through May 8, in the round in its West Theatre, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. A news release describes the play, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, as a satire on the world of professional wrestling while "piledriving racism, xenophobia, and the American appetite for spectacle." Tickets are $20-$54. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org



