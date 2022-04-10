Checking in with our NBA Arkansans

Nearly five months after the NBA season began on Oct. 19, the playoffs that start on Saturday will stretch into June.

That means we're way overdue for an update on our NBA Arkansans, even the two who played for a team that had an historically bad season.

BOBBY PORTIS

Little Rock, Milwaukee Bucks

Portis will be highly visible during the playoffs for Milwaukee, the defending NBA champions.

The former University of Arkansas star averages nearly 15 points and 9 rebounds per game for the Bucks. His ability inside takes some of the load off Giannis Antetokoumpo, an NBA superstar. Portis appears primed for the playoffs after scoring in double figures in four consecutive games, including a high of 25 points against the LA Clippers.

Portis has found a home with Milwaukee after playing previously in Chicago, Washington, and New York.

MALIK MONK

Lepanto, Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are a mess and it'll be interesting to see who stays and who goes on the team LeBron James largely put together. LA took a chance on Monk after Charlotte declined to resign him and Monk responded with his best season as a pro.

Monk averaged 13.5 points this season and started 35 games this season after starting only one game prior to joining the Lakers. Monk is still only 24 and he's due for a big pay raise after he likely leaves LA for a more stable situation.

AUSTIN REAVES

Newark, Los Angeles Lakers

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony took turns jacking up 3-pointers all season, Reaves emerged as a fan favorite because of his court savvy and all-out hustle.

LA fans certainly weren't happy when head coach Frank Vogel decided to bench the rookie late in the season for two critical games. Two games the Lakers lost.

Reaves returned to the starting lineup the next three games and scored a combined 41 points while helping the team with rebounds and assists. I heard a podcast from LA-based journalists who insist Monk and Reaves -- two fellas from small, northeast Arkansas towns -- were the brightest spots in a season of misery for the Lakers.

Reaves still needs to work on his outside shot. But the pride of Newark proved he has a future in the NBA after signing with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent.

DANIEL GAFFORD

El Dorado, Washington Wizards

Washington may not be wizards on the court but they can spot young talent on occasion. That's why they locked up the 23-year-old Gafford on a 3-year, $40 million dollar contact.

Gafford averaged 9.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season for the Wizards, who finished 12th in the NBA Eastern Conference.

ISAIAH JOE

Fort Smith, Philadelphia 76ers

The acquisition of James Harden from New Jersey didn't do anything to help Joe, a second-year pro who struggles for playing time with the 76ers.

Joe appeared in only 41 games after playing in 53 games as a rookie last season in Philadelphia. Joe at least flashed some of his potential when he came off the bench and scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range in January against the Rockets.

That's the kind of long-range shooting University of Arkansas and Fort Smith Northside fans remember about Joe, who won't turn 23 years old until July.

MOSES MOODY

Little Rock, Golden State Warriors

The backcourt is even more crowed at Golden State, where Steph Curry and Klay Thompson rule as NBA superstars.

Moody still got to play in over 50 games this season and he'll likely see some playing time as a reserve during the playoffs with the Warriors, who could make a deep run.

KELJIN BLEVINS

Hot Springs, Portland Trail Blazers

Basketball fans in Arkansas know little about Blevins, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward who played in 17 games this season with the Blazers.

Blevins grew up in Hot Springs and played at Lakeside High School before transferring to one of those prep schools back east. He began his college basketball career at Southern Miss before finding his way to Montana State.

His claim to fame thus far is in being the only player in the NBA from Montana State.