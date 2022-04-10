North Little Rock notebook: City getting ready for cleanup May 7

City getting ready for cleanup May 7

The Great North Little Rock Cleanup is scheduled for May 7.

The cleanup, hosted by Keep North Little Rock Beautiful, encourages residents to volunteer to pick up trash on the city's streets, parks and playgrounds.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 7 with a party taking place in Burns Park at noon after the cleanup.

Those looking to participate are encouraged to bring their own gloves, trash bags, rakes, safety vests and trash grabbers. Registration for the cleanup is free.

Keep North Little Rock Beautiful also helps organize the annual Great Arkansas River Cleanup, which takes place in the fall. More information is available at https://knlrb.org/.

Yadaloo festival set for riverfront

The Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival is scheduled to take place May, 21 at Riverfront Park in North Little Rock.

This year will mark the third annual showing of the festival, which will feature country music and local Americana. Country music singer Randy Houser will headline the event with performances also from Texas Hill, Chapel Hart, The Shotgunbillys, Tyler Kinch, Lil' Skinny Band, The Gravel Yard and Anna Brinker.

The festival will take place from 2 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and is hosted by Willy D's Rock and Roll Piano Bar.

More information, including information on tickets, is available at https://yadaloo.com/.

Scholarships aim of golf tournament

The Becky Witcher Memorial Scramble is set for May 20 in Burns Park.

The golf tournament consisting of four-person teams will raise money for the Wildcat Foundation, which sponsors scholarships for North Little Rock High School students. Entry to the event costs $100 per player, with shotgun start times beginning at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

More information is available at https://bit.ly/3Jsoyvc.