River Valley notebook: County parking lot to get new stripes

County parking lot to get new stripes

Ben Cross, county judge of Pope County, announced recently that the parking lot of the Pope County Courthouse is being re-striped on Friday.

The parking lot will be off limits until the job is finished. The courthouse is already closed on Friday because of the Good Friday observance.

"I just wanted everyone to have advance notice in case there would be an instance for anyone to come to the courthouse that day," Cross said.

The existing striping is faded and the handicap parking designations are not prominent anymore, Cross said. The striping is redone every two to three years, depending on wear.

"When we have to scrape the lots during inclement weather, ice and snow, it advances the timeline, Cross said.

The striping job will cost the county about $2,600, he added.

Diversity honor bestowed at ATU

Arkansas Tech University staff member Nichole Edwards was presented with the 2022 Dr. V. Carole Smith Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award during the recent ceremony hosted by the ATU Black Faculty and Staff Organization.

Edwards has served as an adviser in the college's student support services program since 2012. She holds a bachelor of arts in psychology, a master of science in college student personnel and a master's certificate in academic advising from Arkansas Tech.

Edwards said she was surprised and honored to receive the award.

"There are so many people on this campus who go above and beyond for their students each and every day and I am just one of the many here at Arkansas Tech," she said. "I just come to work, do my job and support my students in whatever way they need. I am here to listen, give advice and sometimes help pick up the pieces when things fall apart, but I don't feel that I do anything out of the ordinary, especially not anything that would earn me this kind of recognition from the ATU Black Faculty and Staff Organization."

The namesake of the award, Dr. V. Carole Smith, has served on the ATU faculty since 2004. She is professor of curriculum and instruction in the ATU College of Education and vice president of faculty concerns for the ATU Black Faculty and Staff Organization.

UCA student lands Newman fellowship

University of Central Arkansas student Jeromy Hunt was recently named a recipient of the 2022-23 Newman Civic Fellow award.

The Newman Civic Fellowship recognizes and supports community-committed students who have demonstrated an investment in finding solutions for challenges facing communities throughout the country. The fellowship provides training and resources that nurture students' assets and passions to help them develop strategies to achieve social change.

Fellows are nominated by their president or chancellor on the basis of their potential for public leadership.

"As a staff member of Arkansas Boys State, he [Hunt] contributes to the civic education of the next generation of leaders in our state, advancing their understanding of the role all citizens play in a democratic society," UCA President Houston Davis said in his recommendation for Hunt. "On campus, he mentors other students of color and provides a voice for students in campus housing. He is passionate about voter education and civic literacy, with plans to pursue a career in which he can increase voters' access to information about political candidates and issues."

Hunt, originally from Eudora, is a sophomore public relations major with a minor in political science.

He holds several leadership positions on campus: president of the Bear Den, community service chair for the Black Male Achievement Challenge, mentor for the Minority Mentorship Program, IDEAL Freshman Leadership Team Alumni Leader and chaplain for the UCA Gospel Choir.

Hunt said being named a Newman Civic Fellow is pushing him to continue the work he is doing and advocate for students by being the middle ground between students and the university.

"It hasn't always been that way. I know what it feels like to not have someone fight for me, so I want to stand up and do it for other people," Hunt said.

Once he received the news of being a recipient of the award, Hunt was shocked that the work he thought was going unnoticed was getting recognition.

"Not every move you make, everyone has to know about. It's about how you use the experience to move forward to make the next one. Earning this award let me know people do see my work and realize people are noticing," Hunt said.

Registration set for Career Expo

Registration for the city of Conway and the Central Arkansas Business Service Team's career expo must be completed by April 15, organizers announced recently.

The expo will be held at the Conway Expo and Events Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11.

There is no cost to participate. Employers will have the opportunity to provide information about open positions as well as engage with job seekers.

Employers can register at https://bit.ly/3LHXGJk.