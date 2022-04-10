EDITORIAL: Details, details

It might make some sense to look at a few war details that went under-reported in the last week. Not un-reported, for we found them. But some of this stuff was buried in the news reports out of Ukraine. And if you were to add these details together, the collection (pile? heap?) at the end makes for scary stuff.

Let's go through some of these details:

• The Wall Street Journal reported that some of Russia's National Guard units have refused orders to deploy to the Ukraine. Think about that for a minute. If even one such unit in the United States were to have done that--say, in the First Gulf War, or the Second Gulf War, or Afghanistan--the news would have been met with outrage on these shores. Why, a reserve unit can't do that! And heads would (figuratively) roll, with commanders losing their jobs up and down the chain of command until that unit damn-well reported to the airport.

• Then the British tabloid The Sun broke news that 60 of Russia's "elite paratroopers" (is there another kind?) mutinied by refusing to fight as they were being positioned:

"The soldiers were from key airborne forces headquarters in Pskov in northern Russia. The refusenik troops had been moved to Belarus as part of the invasion force but after their mutiny, they were sent in disgrace back to their base in Pskov. Some have been dismissed and branded 'cowards' while others are set to face the Russian equivalent of a court-martial with likely jail sentences."

• Ultra-nationalists in Russia have demanded that Vladimir Putin declare "all-out war." Apparently what Russia is doing now in Ukraine isn't war enough for them.

• Speaking of what Russia is doing, dispatches show that satellite images taken weeks ago above the town of Bucha show bodies in the streets. The New York Times has analyzed them, comparing them to videos taken just the other day. These bodies have apparently been lying in the streets for weeks. Those that still had heads (a few had been decapitated) had bullet holes in their temples.

So much for them being actors paid for by the Ukrainian government. We await Moscow's next explanation. Not that it'll be any more believable than the others.

• The big monetary news from Russia in the last week was something about Putin's daughters getting swept up in the international sanctions. But the Russian economy has bigger problems than that. Reuters reports that since the invasion, inflation in Russia has surged to almost 16 percent. The price of new cars has gone up almost 45 percent. And there are shortages in supermarkets as people hoard food.

• Many military types, from all parts of the world, like to say they never leave anybody behind. The Washington Post reports that it has become a war slogan throughout Russia: "We don't leave ours behind." It's sorta like "Kilroy was here" for the modern age.

Except dead Russians are being left behind. The Post featured a story this past week in which a reporter walked some streets in Ukraine and described the dead Russians he found on the ground, scattered around. Still wearing uniforms. But ... .

• Vladimir Putin has declared that all military deaths in this war are now a state secret. We wonder if that means that mothers can't ask the government if their sons are still alive, or not, or missing, or not, or captured, or not. This probably also means that journalists in Russia can't estimate the death toll, either. The people and the media will just have to live with these orders. Just like in the good old days of the Soviet Union.

It was once said that since Vladimir Putin is Russian, he's probably as nostalgic as any Russian. Nothing like the sound of violins playing Tchaikovsky mixed with the sound of Cossacks whipping the peasants. And if he's pining for the days, and the stretch, of the old and unlamented USSR, he still has a ways to go. But he's on the right path. If the rest of the world doesn't stop him, he'll keep reaching.

An AP story last week said the Russian pull-back from Kyiv was a "defeat for the ages." Well, whether it's a defeat of any kind is still debatable. But when you add up 1. units refusing to deploy, 2. nationalists calling for more action, 3. citizens hoarding food, and 4. mothers missing their babies, you might end up with this on the balance sheet:

A cornered rat.