Colea Blann, daughter of Ernice Bryant-Blann and Earnest Blann, both of Little Rock, and Raymond O. Long, son of Raymond E. Long of Little Rock and the late Jacqueline Long; June 11.

Heather Broussard, daughter of Teresa Broussard and Foreign Broussard III, both of Texas, and Ted Crass, son of Cathy and Kevin Crass of Little Rock; June 12.