FAA hands unruly customer record fine

The Federal Aviation Administration is pushing for an $81,950 fine, the largest the agency has ever recommended against an unruly passenger, for a woman who stands accused of hitting, spitting at, head-butting and biting flight crew members in July.

“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Friday on “The View” as he announced the fine. “If you do, you will be fined by the FAA.” Between February and November 2021, the agency said it had received more than 1,300 unruly-passenger reports from airlines.

Many of the incidents stem from conflict over a federal mandate that masks be worn on planes and other forms of public transportation.

It was not clear if the FAA had recommended criminal prosecution for the passenger in the July incident.