Feeling Social? T2 offers ‘common’ ground to performers

FAQ

Sunday Night Social

WHEN — 5-7 p.m.; next show, Kickback Concert with LXTP the LatinX Theatre Company, is today, April 10

WHERE — The Commons Bar/Cafe at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville

COST — Free; drink specials are offered

INFO — theatre2.org

FYI — Also scheduled are The Art of Drag, May 1; and Comedy & Improv Night, June 12.

From the moment the shovels broke ground on TheatreSquared's new building in 2017, one goal was crystal clear: In addition to being a fulcrum for cutting edge theater, the building would also be a community hub -- a gathering place for everyone, not just for those seeing a show. The Commons Bar/Cafe offers a cozy place to have breakfast, lunch or dinner -- or to just grab a cocktail -- in the main area or on its outside balcony or patio. The sides of the building are flanked by wide, inviting concrete steps, urging passers-by to rest or enjoy a coffee. And the floor-to-ceiling windows allow a bird's eye view of the interior, leading Architecture Magazine to dub T2 "a theater that lures the public inside."

"Even in the earliest design stages, we envisioned T2 as a shared community space -- right down to naming our public area The Commons," says T2 co-founder and artistic director Robert Ford. "It's at the core of our mission: Bring people together from all backgrounds, all walks of life, to meet each other, converse, celebrate, perform, listen."

The theater's newest venture, called Sunday Night Social, fits perfectly within that ethos. A once-a-month event that takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at T2, Sunday Night Social welcomes everyone in the Northwest Arkansas community into The Commons to show off their talents or to watch others do so. Morgan Hicks, T2 co-founder and arts engagement director, says this kind of engagement in The Commons was always on the agenda, but the covid-19 pandemic put large gatherings on hold for the first two years the theater was open.

"For the Sunday Night Social events, we were interested in using the time in the early evening on Sunday, when the theater is usually empty, and filling it with a variety of interactive programs in a very casual atmosphere," says Hicks. "We wanted to include our New Voices series of play readings but also find other ways to center new voices and the talents of our community. Our goal is very simple: To make everyone feel welcome in our home, to encourage people to share their artistry with us in a supportive environment, and to have some fun."

Two events have already occurred -- February featured karaoke, while March offered a chance to sing with live piano backing or perform poetry -- and the enthusiasm and participation at those events seemed to clearly indicate that Hicks and co-organizer and host Na'Tosha De'Von's careful planning was paying off.

"In conceiving the project, we wanted to create events that we would want to go to," notes Hicks. "We wanted the space to be full of people and for those people to look like our community. We wanted a place for our visiting artists to be impressed by how active and inviting our community is. We wanted our regular audience members to experience the space in a new and exciting way. We wanted to welcome people who might join us for a more casual event but who might not think of themselves as a typical theater audience goer. Basically, we want to make sure that everyone in our community knows that they are welcome and wanted inside our home."

De'Von, a poet herself, recited two of her poems at the March event, so she has experienced the Sunday Night Social from multiple perspectives.

"The thing that surprised me the most about the events is how much incredible local and supportive talent we have," she says. "We managed to get community members of all backgrounds and of different age groups to come in and share positive space together. As a poet, it is extremely important to have spaces like these. Oftentimes, we are so pressured with making art our job, we forget the joy in it. Spaces like this remind us of the fun in creating."

Kylie Groom Stacy is a professional actor currently serving as resident actor/teaching artist at Trike Theatre in Bentonville. She attended the March event, singing Sara Bareilles' "She Used to Be Mine" to the accompaniment of pianist and frequent T2 collaborator Jason Burrows.

"I enjoyed my experience so much," says Stacy. "It was such a warm, friendly atmosphere, and, as a professional singer who is constantly prepping for the next audition, it was so nice to just sing for me, without any agenda other than the enjoyment of myself and others."

While Stacy and De'Von are professionals, the event is designed for ability -- and age -- levels of all kinds, something De'Von alluded to when she opened the performances in March.

"We will have some professional singers, some not professional singers or professional singers like myself who can't really sing," she said at the time. "But none of that matters, because we are now all friends, and we are going to create a loving and encouraging environment where everyone who gets on the mic will be able to come up and have the best time."

"It's a vulnerable act of bravery to share your art with the world, and creating more spaces for people to do so -- without the gatekeeping that typically takes place with such events -- is a valuable service that connects people to one another, as well as to themselves," says Stacy.

"I love that our audiences come to our building to receive what we create for them through our productions, but it has been so beautiful to have the chance to receive what they create, as well," concludes Hicks.

Lara Jo Hightower, previously a writer for the Features sections, now works with TheatreSquared and occasionally contributes here. Email her at larajo@larajo.com.

T2 staff member and professional poet Na’Tosha De’von serves as host for T2’s Sunday Night Social. During March’s event, she shared two of her poems with a packed house. (Courtesy Photo)

