Fishing-pier revamp set to begin

Contractors with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will refurbish the public fishing pier on Lake Saracen beginning Friday. The cost of the project is estimated at $30,000.

The renovations are expected to last two to three weeks, and access to the fishing pier will be closed during that time, according to a news release.

"For more than 30 years, the ADA-compliant fishing pier has provided anglers in Pine Bluff with the increased opportunity to access fish that are further from shore without the need for long casts," according to the release.

The structure includes a 200-foot boardwalk, safety railings and interior fishing stations to allow mobility-impaired people and younger anglers the opportunity to fish, according to the release.