Five hit batters, benches clear as Cubs rip Brewers

CHICAGO -- Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBI and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 on Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared.

The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth after Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career.

As McCutchen slowly headed to first base while jawing at Thompson, players from both bullpens ran onto the field.

"Everybody and their mom knew when I came up to bat, I was going to get hit," McCutchen said. "[Catcher Willson] Contreras didn't even move his glove behind the plate when I got hit."

Thompson said the pitch got away from him.

"I don't think there was any intent on anybody's hit by pitches today except for one," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said.

Three Cubs were hit by pitches. Ian Happ exited for a pinch-runner in the seventh after he was struck on the knee on a pitch by Trevor Gott. Brandon Woodruff hit Contreras in the fourth and Nick Madrigal in the first. Contreras also was hit by a pitch in Thursday's season opener.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 2 Nolan Arenado hit three doubles and a single, Paul DeJong homered and St. Louis, minus its rookie manager, beat Pittsburgh. Oliver Marmol, a winner in his debut Thursday as a major league manager, was at Busch Stadium before the game and diagnosed with the flu. He tested negative for covid-19 and left the ballpark, and bench coach Skip Schumaker filled in.

MARLINS 2, GIANTS 1 Jesus Sanchez hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, and Miami held on to beat San Francisco despite a strong outing from starter Carlos Rodon in his Giants debut. The All-Star left-hander struck out 12 and allowed one run in five innings.

METS 5, NATIONALS 0 Pete Alonso hit his first career grand slam and Chris Bassitt struck out eight in six innings as New York beat Washington to improve to 3-0 to open the season.

BRAVES 2, REDS 1 Kyle Wright pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves over Cincinnati.

PADRES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, Manny Machado added an RBI double and San Diego beat Arizona.

ROCKIES 3, DODGERS 2 Connor Joe drove in two runs, including a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, and closer Daniel Bard struck out the side in the ninth to help Colorado beat Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 2, ASTROS 0 Noah Syndergaard pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning in a strong Los Angeles debut, narrowly outdueling Houston's Justin Verlander. Mike Trout and Jared Walsh homered in the Angels' first victory of the season.

BLUE JAYS 4, RANGERS 3 Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Bo Bichette hit a home run and Toronto beat Texas.

MARINERS 4, TWINS 3 Ty France had three hits and drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the ninth inning that lifted Seattle over Minnesota.

RAYS 5, ORIOLES 3 Francisco Mejia homered and drove in three runs, helping Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.

ROYALS 1, GUARDIANS 0 (10) Prized rookie Bobby Witt Jr. made an eye-popping play at third base to nail a runner at the plate in the top of the 10th inning, then Adalberto Mondesi's RBI single in the bottom half lifted Kansas City over Cleveland.

WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 2 Dylan Cease remained unbeaten in 10 career starts against Detroit and Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run home run that led Chicago over the Tigers.

YANKEES 4, RED SOX 2 Giancarlo Stanton became the first player to hit a home run against Boston in six consecutive games, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the sixth inning that gave New York a win.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, ATHLETICS 2 Kyle Gibson struck out 10 and tossed two-hit ball over seven shutout innings to lead Philadelphia to a win over Oakland.





