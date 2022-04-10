The world in brief: Ex-Hong Kong official seeks post

Ex-Hong Kong official seeks post

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's former No. 2 official John Lee on Saturday formally declared his candidacy for the upcoming leadership election, entering the race for chief executive viewed by many as Beijing's preferred candidate.

Lee said that he would stand for the election on May 8 after the Chinese government approved his resignation, which he recently submitted, as the city's chief secretary for administration.

He said a new government under his leadership would safeguard the rule of law and the "one country, two systems" framework in the city that allows Hong Kong to govern semi-autonomously and enjoy certain freedoms not found in mainland China.

"This decision is made out of my loyalty to my country, my love for Hong Kong, and my sense of duty to the Hong Kong people," Lee said.

Lee's candidacy comes after current leader Carrie Lam announced she would not run for a second term, after five years in power that spanned the covid-19 pandemic, a crackdown on political freedoms and Beijing's rapid and growing influence over the territory.

The chief executive will be voted in by an election committee of about 1,500 people, a majority of whom are pro-Beijing. The new leader will take office on July 1.

5.2 magnitude quake strikes Turkey

ISTANBUL -- A powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Saturday but no casualties or serious damage were immediately reported, the country's disaster service said.

The 5.2 magnitude quake struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5:02 p.m. local time, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 4.2 miles.

"We have not received any negative reports so far. Our teams continue their scanning activities in the field," Malatya Governor Aydin Barus told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum tweeted that the Turkish government was closely following the situation.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

Honduras to extradite ex-police chief

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- A judge in Honduras on Friday ordered the extradition to the United States of the country's former national police chief on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares served as the Central American country's top police official in 2012 and 2013. Better known as "El Tigre, " or "The Tiger," Bonilla faced allegations of human-rights abuses during his time in command.

Bonilla was arrested March 9.

The United States had requested Bonilla's arrest and extradition in May of last year on drug and weapons charges. Prosecutors labeled him a co-conspirator of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez and the president's brother Tony Hernandez. The case has developed over years in the Southern District of New York.

Bonilla has three days to appeal the decision to Honduras' Supreme Court. Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez lost just such an appeal and is awaiting his own extradition to the United States.

U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan announced charges against Bonilla in April 2020, alleging that he used his law enforcement clout to protect U.S.-bound shipments of cocaine. Bonilla denied at the time being a drug trafficker.

He said then he would go wherever necessary to prove the accusations untrue and suggested drug traffickers were behind the accusations. He held up his long cooperation with the U.S. State Department as proof he was someone the U.S. government trusted.

1 million Muslims OK'd for pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia will allow 1 million foreign and domestic Muslims to travel to the holy city of Mecca this year for the annual hajj pilgrimage in July, the country's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced Saturday.

The pilgrims must be vaccinated against covid-19, be under 65 and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of leaving for Saudi Arabia, the ministry said. The move is a significant step toward normalcy for an annual ritual that typically draws millions of believers to the kingdom. The hajj was severely restricted to just 1,000 domestic visitors in 2020, and to 60,000 of them last year.

The number of pilgrims from each country will be capped based on quotas and other health considerations, according to the ministry. The kingdom began accepting pilgrims from abroad in August for a smaller pilgrimage that can take place any time of year, known as umrah.

Pandemic restrictions had kept many devout Muslims from undertaking a journey required of the pious at least once during their lives, and for which many save up for years. It is a big business for companies across the Islamic world that cater to pilgrims.

During the pandemic, those who were able to make the pilgrimage were required to be socially distanced and masked, and were prohibited from kissing the Kaaba, the holy shrine at the center of Mecca that pilgrims circle as they complete the hajj. It was not immediately clear if those restrictions would remain in place for this year's hajj.

The TV screens show former Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee speaks during an online press conference to announce his candidacy for the Election of the Hong Kong chief executive, in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)







