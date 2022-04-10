FYI: BPL Book Sale April 15-16

April 10 (Sunday)

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5; children 12 and younger free. vintagemarketdays.com/market/nw-arkansas/.

Sunday Reset -- Sound Bath with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Check for wait list at themomentary.org.

"Ride the Cyclone" -- What happens when a carnival fortune teller gives you one more chance at life, 2 p.m. April 10; 7:30 p.m. April 13-16; 2 p.m. April 17, University Theatre at the Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. Free, but reservations required. uark.universitytickets.com.

April 11 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "Wicked Designs" by Lauren Smith, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

UA Chamber Violin & Viola Recital -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jazz & The Civil Rights Movement -- With Galen Abdur-Razzaq, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

April 12 (Tuesday)

Sassy Sewers -- 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library Dallas Branch. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Bella Vista Paper Crafters -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "The Aviator's Wife" by Melanie Benjamin, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library and via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- The Sisters Brothers" by Patrick DeWitt, 6 p.m., hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

April 13 (Wednesday)

Village Lake Writers & Poets -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 14 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "The Wife Upstairs" by Rachel Hawkins, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Art In Conversation -- John Biggers and Theodore Roszak, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

And the Author Is ... Book Club -- Featuring books by Lisa Jewell, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

"The Office of Possible Projects" -- An "office party" reception for the installation by Juliette Walker, 5-7 p.m., former computer lab on the fourth floor of the Fayetteville Public Library. www.officeofpossibleprojects.info.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6:30 p.m. April 14 & 15, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Modern Music, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Decoding the Mysteries of Cats -- With Stephen Quandt, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Lit -- Distinguished Reader Maggie Smith, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

April 15 (Friday)

Spring Book Sale -- Hosted by Friends of the Bentonville Library, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15-16, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Mariposa/Butterfly" -- Two neighbors live side by side in Texas, where a low fence separates their gardens, but much more divides them from one another, 7 p.m. April 15; 3 & 7 p.m. April 16, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org.

April 16 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Afrique Aya, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Gallery Talk -- With Julie Alpert, 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meditation & Art -- South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paper Collage Workshop -- With Julie Alpert, 1 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

"Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows" -- A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Light Fantastic" -- New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Wheel" -- An exhibition of photos that "honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory," through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

"The Dirty South" -- Exploring themes of "Southern Landscape" -- both the natural and man-made; "Sinners and Saints," a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as "Black Corporality," or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

