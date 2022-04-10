Sections
FYI: BPL Book Sale April 15-16

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Artist and historian Dan Hoffbauer of Bella Vista painted this painting that depicts the April 18, 1863, Civil War Battle of Fayetteville. The painting is on indefinite loan to the society and will be on display in Headquarters House, which is included in the painting. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 Visit nwaonline.com/210903Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

April 10 (Sunday)

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5; children 12 and younger free. vintagemarketdays.com/market/nw-arkansas/.

Sunday Reset -- Sound Bath with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Check for wait list at themomentary.org.

"Ride the Cyclone" -- What happens when a carnival fortune teller gives you one more chance at life, 2 p.m. April 10; 7:30 p.m. April 13-16; 2 p.m. April 17, University Theatre at the Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. Free, but reservations required. uark.universitytickets.com.

__

April 11 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "Wicked Designs" by Lauren Smith, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

UA Chamber Violin & Viola Recital -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jazz & The Civil Rights Movement -- With Galen Abdur-Razzaq, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

April 12 (Tuesday)

Sassy Sewers -- 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library Dallas Branch. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Bella Vista Paper Crafters -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "The Aviator's Wife" by Melanie Benjamin, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library and via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- The Sisters Brothers" by Patrick DeWitt, 6 p.m., hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

April 13 (Wednesday)

Village Lake Writers & Poets -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 14 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "The Wife Upstairs" by Rachel Hawkins, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Art In Conversation -- John Biggers and Theodore Roszak, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

And the Author Is ... Book Club -- Featuring books by Lisa Jewell, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

"The Office of Possible Projects" -- An "office party" reception for the installation by Juliette Walker, 5-7 p.m., former computer lab on the fourth floor of the Fayetteville Public Library. www.officeofpossibleprojects.info.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6:30 p.m. April 14 & 15, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Modern Music, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Decoding the Mysteries of Cats -- With Stephen Quandt, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Lit -- Distinguished Reader Maggie Smith, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

April 15 (Friday)

Spring Book Sale -- Hosted by Friends of the Bentonville Library, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15-16, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Mariposa/Butterfly" -- Two neighbors live side by side in Texas, where a low fence separates their gardens, but much more divides them from one another, 7 p.m. April 15; 3 & 7 p.m. April 16, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org.

__

April 16 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Afrique Aya, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Gallery Talk -- With Julie Alpert, 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meditation & Art -- South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paper Collage Workshop -- With Julie Alpert, 1 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

On Show

"Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows" -- A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Light Fantastic" -- New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Wheel" -- An exhibition of photos that "honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory," through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

"The Dirty South" -- Exploring themes of "Southern Landscape" -- both the natural and man-made; "Sinners and Saints," a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as "Black Corporality," or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

  photo  NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Matt Mulheran, park interpreter at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, gives a talk Friday, April 19, 2019, on Animal Mascots of the Civil War during the School Days Battle of Fayetteville Commemoration at the Headquarters House in Fayetteville. The event, hosted by the Washington County Historical Society and the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, is open to the public today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..
  
  photo    

Print Headline: FYI

