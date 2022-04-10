Gators put an end to Hogs’ series run

The No. 2-ranked University of Arkansas baseball team twice came back to tie Florida on Saturday after trailing by four and three runs.

Arkansas couldn't mount a third rally and the No. 22 Gators hung on to win 9-7 at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla., before an announced crowd of 5,806 after scoring two runs in the eighth inning.

The Razorbacks (23-7, 8-3 SEC) had their streak of winning consecutive SEC series end at 13.

After Zack Gregory's home run in the top of the eighth tied the game 7-7, the Gators scored twice in the bottom of the inning against Razorbacks relievers Brady Tygart and Zebulon Vermillion.

Josh Rivera led off the eighth for Florida with a bunt and wound up on second base after Tygart's error.

"He just got sped up on the bunt," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of Tygart's wild throw to first base. "I didn't think it was that difficult of a bunt. It was a bad bunt.

"We were looking for the bunt. [First baseman Cayden] Wallace was looking for the bunt. We just said, 'Hey, he might bunt. Be ready.'

"Plus, it's on the scouting report. But [Tygart] just attacked that ball. And I don't think he knew he had as much time as he did. I mean, that was a little wild."

Mac Guscette's sacrifice bunt advanced Rivera to third, and he scored on a Deric Fabian's sacrifice fly to center fielder Braydon Webb to give Florida an 8-7 lead.

Colby Halter followed with a double, and Vermillion replaced Tygart. Jud Fabian singled in Halter to give the Gators an insurance run.

Blake Purnell, who went the final 1 2/3 innings for Florida, retired Robert Moore, Chris Lanzilli and Michael Turner in order in the ninth inning.

When Arkansas beat Florida 8-1 in Thursday night's series opener, the Gators (21-11, 5-7) suffered their sixth consecutive loss to the Razorbacks and sixth consecutive SEC loss, including a sweep at Georgia last weekend.

"We knew that coming down here what we were running into," Van Horn said of Florida being in desperation mode. "A team that really needed some SEC wins and has a lot of talent. I'm sure there were a lot of talks and meetings going on over the last week or two.

"They went out and played a mid-week game and just absolutely hammered somebody [beating Florida A&M 13-3 on Tuesday night]. They were waiting on us. We got them on Thursday and they didn't do a whole lot.

"Then obviously the last two days they got their hits."

After the Gators were held to three hits Thursday night by Connor Noland and Vermillion, they had nine hits in beating Arkansas 7-2 on Friday night and 13 on Saturday.

Arkansas' starting pitcher Saturday, Jaxon Wiggins, didn't yield a run the first two innings despite allowing two walks in the first and two hits in the second. But the Gators scored four runs in the third on Wyatt Langford's RBI single and a three-run home run by BT Riopelle's on a 3-2 pitch.

"He just made a few mistakes," Van Horn said of Wiggins. "[On Riopelle's home run] the pitch was supposed to be in, and you watch the replay on the big board and it just drifted right out over the middle of the plate."

Florida Coach Kevin O'Sullivan, Wiggins' pitching coach last summer on Team USA, said it was a crucial victory for the Gators.

"For whatever reason, when things have gotten bad we have not been able to stop the bleeding," O'Sullivan said. "Today, fortunately for us, we were able to do just enough.

"Offensively, we were really good against a really good starting pitcher."

Arkansas scored four runs in the fourth inning on Jalen Battles' RBI single and a three-run double by Gregory to make it 4-4.

The Gators went ahead 7-4 in the fifth inning on Lankford's three-run home run off Wiggins.

"I think it was a breaking ball left up, and [Lankford] just clubbed it," Van Horn said. "Put some backspin on it."

Both of Florida's home runs were helped by a wind gusting out at about 25 mph.

"They were both hit well, but they were balls that wouldn't have probably gone out [without the wind]," Van Horn said. "I would say for sure wouldn't have gone out.

"They were just hit high. They would've been pretty fly balls, but we would've caught them. So that was disappointing that we didn't have that one big swing when we had some people on base where we got one up into the air to right, right-center and watch it blow out of the park.

"That's the way the game works. You play outside, you've got elements, and sometimes you've got to swing to it, play to it."

Arkansas closed within 7-6 with two runs in the sixth inning when Battles hit a leadoff double and scored when Peyton Stovall reached base on an error. Stovall then scored when Moore drew a bases-loaded walk.

Gregory tied it at 7-7 in the eighth inning when he hit a home run over the right-field fence on a 2-1 pitch from Ryan Slater.

"He got ahead in the count," Van Horn said. "He got what he was looking for, and he hit it 450 feet with that wind behind it, would probably have gone 420 without it."

Gregory, the No. 9 hitter, went 2 for 2 with 4 runs batted in. He was on base four times, including a walk and being hit by a pitch.

"He did everything he could to help us win," Van Horn said. "We just needed one more guy to have a day and just needed another hit here or there."

