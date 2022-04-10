Get A ‘Clue’!

FAQ

‘Clue’

WHEN — 7 p.m. April 15-16

WHERE — Van Buren High School Theatre

COST — Free; donations accepted

INFO — Vanburentheatreboosterclub@gmail.com

Ask Jessica Fisher about her cast for the comedy "Clue," on stage April 15-16 at Van Buren High School, and be prepared to hear a lengthy and enthusiastic recital about how great all of her students are.

"Faith Cureton plays the role of Mrs. White in our production of 'Clue,'" she begins. "Faith is a junior, and she is involved in both girls' choir and chamber choir. She has been in all-region choir every year since her freshman year and qualified for all-state her sophomore and junior years. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Honor Society and History Club.

"E.J. Bonilla is a sophomore at VBHS. He plays the character of Colonel Mustard. He is on the varsity soccer team and plays the starting position of goalie. He has participated in theater since elementary school. He has a 3.7 GPA and is very passionate about his academics.

"Hadley Gilmore is in grade 10 and plays Mrs. Peacock. She is involved in dance and was on the dance competition team for the previous season and will continue to be this upcoming season. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and FCA. She has a 3.9 GPA.

"Maddie Cochran is an 11th grader at VBHS. She plays the role of Ms. Scarlet in 'Clue.' She is a member of the sideline dance team. She is in Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, and Teacher Cadet. She is an intern for a teacher at the middle school. She has done theater as long as she can remember, and it is a very big part of her life.

"Gary Hardin, a junior at VBHS, plays the role of Professor Plum. He is in the art club [and] has done a lot of volunteer work with art club and FCA. He is in his second year of theater class

"Scotty Weaver is in 11th grade this year. He plays the role of Mr. Green. He is involved in creative writing class. He also has a 4.0 GPA. He has played Oz in 'The Wizard of Oz' and the father in 'Peter Pan.'"

Fisher's list of student accomplishments goes right on through the cast, but she sums the group up by saying "the actors in this show are very much involved in sports and academics, choir and band. I basically see what kids I have coming up in the program each year and try to pick a show that will highlight their skills and a show the community would enjoy seeing."

This version of "Clue" is "pretty close to the Tim Curry movie," Fisher adds. "It is over the top and very melodramatic and hilarious. I feel that the butler -- Phoenix Turpin -- steals the show" with their energy and ability to "drive the plot forward."

Fisher says VBHS typically does two or three shows a school year, depending on budget. Growing up, she thought she'd be "that famous actress," but instead she met her husband at the University of the Ozarks and fell in love with him and with teaching. She went on to earn her undergraduate theater teaching degree at Arkansas Tech and a master's in theater education from the University of Houston.

"I have been teaching now for 15 years, [and] I love being a theater teacher and seeing young people find their passion," she says. "I try to get on stage as much as I can at Fort Smith Little Theatre, and I love traveling with my students. In my time at Van Buren, we have attended the Tony Awards, performed at the Fringe Festival in Scotland and have performed at Disney World."

Although the performances of "Clue" are free, donations will be accepted for a trip theater students plan to take to Disney World in June to participate in the Disney Broadway Performance Workshop. Fletcher says they will not only learn a new performance but "will talk to professionals about the industry and different jobs."

Van Buren High School thespians will present “Clue” April 15-16. The show is a fundraiser for a summer trip to the Disney Broadway Performance Workshop. (Courtesy Image)

