Good Friday services set at Cooper Chapel

BELLA VISTA -- Village Baptist Church will present a pair of Good Friday services entitled "The Road to the Cross" on Friday at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel.

There will be two services offered in order to accommodate the chapel's limited seating capacity, one at 6 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m. People of all faiths are invited to attend.

Church officials say this will be a Tenebrae service, which is a solemn time of reflection on Jesus' sacrifice, and will include narrations, music sung by Village Baptist Sanctuary Choir, prayer and reflection. The service will seek to consider why Jesus came and why he died.

The beautiful Cooper Chapel is the perfect setting for such reflection, church officials say. Set in a wooden area overlooking Lake Norwood, the chapel features glass walls and a 48-foot arching ceiling.

For more information concerning the service, call the church office at 479-855-7775 or visit the website at vbconline.net or on facebook.com/villagebaptistchurchbellavista.