Great Gadberry





Garbo and Dr. Archie Hearne were presented with the 2022 Charlotte Gadberry Award March 25 at a benefit marking the final event of this year's Acansa festival and taking place in Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.

John Gaudin, Acansa board president, made the presentation to the Hearnes for their contribution to the arts. The Hearnes opened Pyramid Gallery (now Pyramid Art Books & Custom Framing/Hearne Fine Art) in 1988, providing "a place for artists of African descent to exhibit, sell, and share their work" and later, provided "a platform for local, regional and national Black authors," as well as community space, according to the Acansa program. The couple operate these businesses, along with Hearne Family Practice, in the heart of the historic Dunbar neighborhood.

Headlining the evening, which began as a reception complete with hors d'oeuvres and drinks, was saxophonist Louis Fouche of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" fame. (Fouche -- a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate -- had as his dean Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones, who was instrumental in bringing him to the state.) Accompanying Fouche were Corey Bernhard on keyboard; Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere on bass; and Andrew Marsh on drums.

Members of the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock Youth Quintet performed prior to Fouche taking the stage.

--Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









