He invited her to France, she said ‘Mais oui!’





Jim Linsley asked a pretty girl in his French class if she would like to go to France with him that summer. She said yes.

"And so I took her to France," he says. "Only it was about 50 years later. And instead of it being in the summer, it was in the winter, but it was really a fantastic time to go."

The girl, Wanda Huddleston, realized his pickup line wasn't a genuine invitation but she thought he was smart and cute and she was happy to be talking with him.

"It was a good way to break the ice," she says.

Jim had taken French at Central High School in Little Rock before going to Little Rock University -- now, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock -- for two years and then, in 1967, transferring to Arkansas State University at Jonesboro.

He recognized Wanda from his French class when he saw her reading a book at the Wesley Foundation on campus.

"I was really attracted to her," he says.

He walked up and issued his invitation -- in French, of course.

Wanda didn't miss a beat before answering, "Mais oui!"

Wanda was friendly, but also studious.

"I was really into studying and one of the first generations in my family to go to college, so I had to do them proud," she says.

She had made an effort, however, to be more outgoing in college than she had been in high school.

"Jim helped with that because you couldn't really be introverted and be around him," she says.

They were broke college students, she says, so a trip abroad wasn't in the cards back then. They found plenty of entertainment right around the campus.

"We met a lot at Wesley Foundation. They had a coffee shop on the weekends and so we spent a lot of time there," Wanda says.

He was amused by her candor when he admired her hair and she removed a hair fall -- an extension -- and handed it over.

"I loved her long, flowing hair so much that she took it off and gave it to me," he says.

They saw "2001: A Space Odyssey" -- more than once, actually, as they tried to make sense of the film.

"And I had a 1955 Pontiac and we utilized it," Jim says.

He proposed over french fries at a drive-in in that car.

"We were eating and he just handed me the french fries and it had the engagement ring on it," Wanda says. "I said, 'Does this mean ...?'"

He confirmed, and she said yes.

They exchanged their vows on Jan. 24, 1969, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Camden, Wanda's hometown.

The Beatles were all the rage then, and they combined their love of the musical group with the language that brought them together, playing "Michelle" during the ceremony. Wanda made a double corduroy jacket, flared at the hips, with a Nehru collar for Jim to wear for their wedding, and she made her wedding gown as well.

There was a reception at Wanda's parents' home, with a cake baked by her aunt.

"I don't know what the expenses of the whole wedding were but I was appalled that, being the groom, the preacher was expecting me to pay him 20 bucks," Jim says. "I paid him $20 and I think the rest of the wedding may have matched that amount."

It was nearly dark when they left Wanda's parents' house on their wedding night. They started having car trouble shortly after they got on the road.

"The lights started dimming," Jim says. "We would drive a little while and the lights would start dimming and we would turn them off. It was pitch dark, so we would turn them back on for a second or two and then turn them off and let the generator charge up the battery a little bit and turn them back on and so forth."

They did this until they made it to the Holiday Inn in Pine Bluff, their honeymoon destination.

The following morning, their battery was completely dead, and the fellow they called from a nearby Gulf station gave the newlyweds a jump for free.

"He saw all rice and the shaving cream and that kind of thing on our car," Jim says.

They stopped in Little Rock on their way to Jonesboro to wish Jim's brother a happy birthday, and then proceeded on to what was to be their new home, married student housing on the ASU campus. Jim had arranged with a friend to get the utilities turned on before they moved in, but his friend didn't have enough money to turn on all the utilities so he chose to turn on nothing. They spent another night in a hotel.

The Linsleys raised three sons -- Justin Linsley of Little Rock, Kevin Linsley of Benton, and Eric Linsley, who died in 2009. They have five grandchildren.

Jim retired from Southwestern Bell in 2003, and then started his own company, Shadowbox Video Productions.

Like most long-married couples, Jim and Wanda have been through good times and bad.

"It's the hard times, or the things that go wrong, that you remember the most," Wanda says. "And some of them, you can sit back and laugh at now."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I thought he was handsome.”

He says: “She caught my eye. She was so beautiful.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I was excited, but I was kind of wondering what could go wrong.”

He says: “I was hyped. I was up and happy about it and excited. I had my best friend with me and it was happening — it was fun.”

My advice for a long happy marriage is:

She says: “Don’t go to bed angry. And also, don’t sweat the small stuff — and it’s all small stuff. You’ve really got to keep the lines of communication open.”

He says: “Realize that you’re both individuals and not everything is going to go right all the time. Everybody’s got their own point of view. Chill out.”









Wanda and Jim Linsley celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this year. Jim cleared it with his brother, who had gone out with her first, before asking her for a date. “I had a single date with all of his friends before I got around to him,” she says. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





