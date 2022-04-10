HOGEYE MARATHON: Gillette, Erickson claim Hogeye Marathon championships

45th Hogeye Marathon

At Springdale

Saturday

Men

1. Jake Gillette, 35, Goshen, Ind., 2:47:52.9

2. Zach Aldrich, 28, Rogers, 2:56:59.5

3. Mark Nabel, 42, Flagstaff, Ariz., 3:06:01.9

4. Nico Hall, 27, Rogers, 3:06:10.5

5. Joe Heikes, 55, Olathe, Kan.3:11:21.5

6. Stephen Clement, 32, Cave Springs, 3:12:29.4

7. Connor Fewell, 20, Colleyville, Tex., 3:20:14.4

8. Tyler Whitsell, 37, Harrison, 3:22:07.7

9. Joe Collura, 28, Fayetteville, 3:23:43.5

10. Joey Gibson, 29, Fayetteville, 3:25:29.9

Women

1. Amanda Erickson, 31, Kingston Springs, Tenn., 3:04:00.2

2. Lindsay Cordes, 38, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3:13:14.7

3. Margaux Fatkulin, 30, Fayetteville, 3:19:10.5

4. Lauren Valentino, 44, Houston, 3:20:56.3

5. Mandi Hart, 34, Lancaster, Pa., 3:23:53.7

6. Sierra Wells, 26, Springfield, Mo., 3:24:41.8

7. Katherine Zampolin, 57, Richmond, Va., 3:54:49.0

8. Mandy Hall, 44, Broken Arrow, Okla., 3:56:12.5

9. Ann Burge, 38, Carthage, Mo., 3:59:21.3

10. Jennifer Kuntz, 45, Tulsa, 4:10:22.1

NOTE Full results available at runsignup.com/Race/AR/Springdale/TheHogeye.

SPRINGDALE -- Jake Gillette came to Northwest Arkansas on Saturday to check the Natural State off his list of states in which to run a marathon.

The 35-year-old from Goshen, Ind., heads home as the 2022 Hogeye Marathon champion.

"I hope to hit all 50 states with marathons in under three hours," Gillette said. "This was the first time I had been down here for a marathon, and it went really well."

Gillette said Arkansas was his 23rd state to conquer the 26.2-mile feat in under three hours. He bested the field with a time of 2 hours, 47 minutes, 52.9 seconds.

"I had a friend who ran in it five or six years ago and had told me it's a really nice town and event," he said. "So he recommended me come down here. From the spectators, the police, the aid stations, just everybody was very helpful on the course. It was a really nice race and just a great marathon."

Training for the event looked different for Gillette than most racers.

"I'm a school teacher, so I do a lot of my runs in the evening," he said. "I usually run about 70 to 80 miles a week. Sometimes I run before school early in the mornings around 5:30 a.m. and try to get about four miles in. I do longer runs on the weekend. To train for this marathon, I got three 20-mile long runs in to build up for it."

Gillette made the most of his stay in Arkansas, capitalizing on it being spring break for his school district. He was accompanied by his wife and kids.

"We spent some time at the Buffalo National River the other day," he said." We just wanted to really come and enjoy Arkansas because we hadn't been down here. It's a really nice state, and there's just a lot of cool things down here."

Similar to Gillette, women's winner Amanda Erickson found herself in the area to add to her list of places to run. Erickson, 31, from Kingston Springs, Tenn. clocked in at 3:04:2, nearly seven minutes faster than the next closest female competitor.

Like Gillette, Erickson said she has a 50-state goal.

"I'm trying to do all 50 states, so this was so I could check off Arkansas," Erickson said. "It was great. I was running by myself for most of the time, so I think I could've used a couple people to chase, but it was really good. It was perfect weather, and the greenways were beautiful."

Hogeye Marathon Race Director Tabby Holmes said a field of more than 1,500 people registered to compete in the weekend's races, an increase from a year ago. This year marked 45th year of the race, with the past five marathons being held in Springdale. In 2020, the race was virtual because of the covid pandemic.

"We've had a wonderful day weather-wise, and just the turnout was very good," Holmes said. "This is our second year to have the in-person marathon back, and it was better than it was in 2021."

Holmes said watching efforts from race organizers and volunteers make a difference in participants' lives makes the event worth the work.

"It's awesome," she said. "Everyone has a different story, so we try to honor those people. We have first-time marathon and first-time half-marathon ribbons that attaches to their medal. You have runners for life at that point. They run their first, and then it gives them the desire to come back for more. That's why the 5K is so important, too. You have so many people who start with that, and then keep going and decide the next year they want to run the relay, then the next year the half marathon, and so on."

For people considering jumping into the running scene, Holmes had simple advice.

"Do it for yourself, and do it for the right reasons," she said. "It's something that you want to prove to yourself, and just have fun with it."

Runners will compete in both a 5K and 10K race starting at 7 a.m today. Following those races there will be both a 1-mile and 2-mile kids run beginning at 10 a.m.

Saturday's events also included a half marathon and four-person relay.